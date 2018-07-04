Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, July 4, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

David Enfield, Ramelton

The death has occurred of David Enfield of Ramelton. His Remains will be Reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral Service in St. Paul’s Church of Ireland, Ramelton on Friday at 12 noon, cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on morning funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation co any family member or Con McDaid and sons, Letterkenny.



Jim Garvey, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Jim Garvey, Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his home Tuesday, July 3 from 6pm until 10pm and Wednesday, July 4 from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, July 5 at 10.45 am for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice or Cancer Research, C/o any family member.

Gary McNern, Aughera, Carrick

The death has occurred of Gary McNern, Aughera, Carrick. Remains reposing at his father’s residence in Aughera.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm in St. Columbus Church, Carrick, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Carrick Day Centre.

Rosary each night at 9pm and house private to family only from 10pm to 10am each night. A one way system will be in effect, and shuttle bus service will be in operation from the car park by the river to the residence.

Colm Gallagher Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of former Donegal County Councillor, Colm Gallagher, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at the family home, Gallagher’s Station Road, Mountcharles tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, July 3 from 1pm until rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning, July 4 to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles.

