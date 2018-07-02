Deaths in Donegal - Monday afternoon, July 2, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Gary McNern, Aughera, Carrick

- Maureen Pedlow, Dunfanaghy

- Colm Gallagher Glencoagh, Mountcharles

- Josephine Kildea, 483 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- Patricia Hegarty, Aileach Road, Buncrana

- Joe Henderson, Mondooey, Manorcunningham

- Bridget Winterburn, Loughsalt, Dungloe

Gary McNern, Aughera, Carrick

The death has occurred of Gary McNern, Aughera, Carrick. Remains will be removed from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, at 5pm this evening to arrive to his father’s residence in Aughera, at 6pm, travelling via Killybegs. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm in St. Columbus Church, Carrick, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Carrick Day Centre. Rosary each night at 9pm and house private to family only from 10pm to 10am each night. A one way system will be in effect, and shuttle bus service will be in operation from the car park by the river to the residence.

Maureen Pedlow, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Belfast City Hospital of Maureen Pedlow.

Maureen’s remains will be travelling to Dunfanaghy on Tuesday, July 3 at 3pm approximately to the Holy Cross Church for a short service.

Interment afterwards in the Holy Cross cemetery Dunfanaghy

Colm Gallagher Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of former Donegal County Councillor, Colm Gallagher, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at the family home, Gallagher’s Station Road, Mountcharles tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, July 3 from 1pm until rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning, 4th July to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles.

Josephine Kildea, 483 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josephine Kildea, 483 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at the residence of her daughter Philomena, 10 Westfield Manor, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunnigham on Tuesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time please from 11pm until 11am

Family flowers only please. Donations to Medical Two, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Patricia Hegarty, Aileach Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Patricia Hegarty, Aileach Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 9.30am on Tuesday going to St. Mary’s Oratory Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.



Joe Henderson, Mondooey, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Joe Henderson, Mondooey, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 2pm for Service in Raphoe Presbyterian church for 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot.

Bridget Winterburn, Loughasalt, Dungloe

The death has taken place in the Sheshire apartments, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Bridget Winterburn, Loughasalt, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing in Sheshire apartments today from 3pm until 5pm.

Removal from there on Monday going to McGlynn's Funeral Home, with viewing from 6pm until 9pm and on Tuesday morning.

Funeral from McGlynn's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery. Enquiries to Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.