Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, June 27, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Pat O'Donnell (née Ronaghan) Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Rosemount, Letterkenny

- Maureen Taitt, Inishoneil, Carndonagh

- John McDaid, 232 Rossulighe, Old town, Letterkenny

- Sheila Duffy, Rosemount, Letterkenny

- Robert McClay, 383 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

- Dean Doherty, Coolchoolly, Ballyshannon

- Patsy Kerrigan, Selacis, Letterbarra, Donegal PO

- John Gillespie, Yewland Green, Renmore, Galway and formerly of Glencolmcille

- Bernadette Mc Kelvey, Beaghmore, Fintown

The death has taken place on June 26 of Pat O'Donnell, née Ronaghan, Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Rosemount, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her daughter, Aisling and Mark O'Neill's home, 9A Woodend Road, Strabane on Wednesday, June 27 from 3pm.

Funeral leaving her daughter's home on Friday. June 29 at 10.15am

for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Archview Lodge Residents` Comfort Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon.

Maureen Taitt, Inishoneil, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Taitt, Inishoneil, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today at 3pm going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

John McDaid, 232 Rossulighe, Old town, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in St James Hospital, Dublin of John McDaid, 232 Rossulighe, Old town, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass is on Friday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to the Family plot New Leck cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family Flowers only and enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Sheila Duffy, Rosemount, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday 26th June 2018 of Sheila Duffy, Rosemount, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm this evening, Wednesday 27th June.

Funeral from there on Friday at 11.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Mary Meals c/o any family member.

Robert McClay, 383 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Robert McClay, 383 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Reposing at his late home.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (June 27th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dean Doherty, Coolchoolly, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred unexpectedly at St James's Hospital, Dublin of Dean Doherty, Coolchoolly, Ballyshannon, a son of Francis and Francie Doherty.

Reposing at the family home from 12 noon to 9pm on Wednesday and on Thursday from 11am to 9pm. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 12 noon, with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

Patsy Kerrigan, Selacis, Letterbarra, Donegal PO

The death has occurred of Patsy Kerrigan, Selacis, Letterbarra, Donegal PO, peacefully at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 12 noon to 10pm.

Removal on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or John MacGowan Funeral Directors. House private on Wednesday morning please.

A one-way system will operate at the wake house entry at Selacis Crossroads, exit at the Frosses Glenties road via Lettermore. A shuttle bus service to the wake house will be provided from the church car park in Drimarone from 6pm each evening.

John Gillespie, Yewland Green, Renmore, Galway and formerly of Glencolmcille

The death has occurred at the Bon Secours Hospital, Galway of John Gillespie, Yewland Green, Renmore, Galway and formerly of Glencolmcille.

Removal on Wednesday morning, June 27 for Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Columba's Church, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

