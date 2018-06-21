Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 21, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Martin McCafferty Newtowncunningham and formerly of Moss Park Derry

- Willy John O’Donnell, Boyoughter, Leitirmacaward

- Willy Houston, Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- Brian Armour, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

- Ellen Hickox, Middletown, Malin Head

- Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Martin McCafferty formerly of Moss Park Derry.

Funeral from the family home, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham on Friday, June 22 at 10.40am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower.

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.

The death has occurred in Dublin of Willy John O’Donnell, Boyoughter, Leitirmacaward.

His remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 21 at 6pm and Rosary at 9pm tonight.

Viewing Friday, 3pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St. Bridget’s Church Leitirmacaward for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Saturday at 11pm with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



The death has taken place of Willy Houston, Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

The death has taken place of Brian Armour, Loughnagin, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the residence of his parents, Raymond and Frances Armour, Loughnagin.

Funeral Service Thursday at 1.30pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in Gortlee cemetery, Letterkenny.

House private please, family and friends welcome.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ellen Hickox, Middletown, Malin Head.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, June 23 at 10.30 going to the Star of the Sea Chapel, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery Malin.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

House private please on Friday night.

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

His remains will repose at his home from Wednesday afternoon.

Rosary will be on Wednesday and Thursday night at 10pm.

Family time after the rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral is on Friday, June 22 at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.



