Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, June 20th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Brian Armour, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

- Ellen Hickox, Middletown, Malin Head

- Anna Rodgers, West End, Tory Island

- Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

Brian Armour, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Brian Armour, Loughnagin, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the residence of his parents, Raymond and Frances Armour, Loughnagin.

Funeral Service Thursday at 1.30pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in Gortlee cemetery, Letterkenny.

House private please, family and friends welcome.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Ellen Hickox, Middletown, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ellen Hickox, Middletown, Malin Head.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday evening, June 20, at 6.30 going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, June 23 at 10.30 going to the Star of the Sea Chapel, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery Malin.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

House private please on Friday night.

Anna Rodgers, West End, Tory Island

The death has occurred of Anna Rodgers, West End, Tory Island.

Removal to Tory took place on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on the island in at 1pm on Thursday, June 21, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

His remains will repose at his home from Wednesday afternoon.

Rosary will be on Wednesday and Thursday night at 10pm.

Family time after the rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral is on Friday, June 22 at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.



