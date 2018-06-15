Death notices in Donegal - Friday evening, June 15th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Philomena MacMahon, Firhouse, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Philomena MacMahon, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght on June 16th from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Monday morning, 18 June, to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse. Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Committal Service at 12 noon in the Garden Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Lukes. House Private.

Mary Gallagher, Essex, formerly from Lessin, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Essex, England of Mary Gallagher, Essex, formerly from Lessin, Burtonport.

Her remains will be in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Saturday 16th June from 5 o’clock and rosary at 9pm.

On Sunday 17th June, she is being waked in the family home in Lessin, viewing from 1 o’clock and rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, 18th June in St Columba’s Church, Acres at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Sadie Cooke, Hilltown, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Sadie Cooke, formerly Hilltown, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Hilltown.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort fund c/o any family member or Porter Funeral Directors, Buncrana.

House private from 11pm until 10am and private on the morning of the funeral.

Sean McDermot, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Sean McDermot, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his home from 6 o'clock on Friday. Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock on Sunday in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Dolores Blake, Kiemar, Bundoran Road, Ballyshannon, formerly Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Dolores Blake, Kiemar, Bundoran Road, Ballyshannon, formerly Main St. Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, 16th June going to St Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Medical Seven, Sligo University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Paddy O'Donnell, 23 St. Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Donnell, 23 St. Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal town.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal today Friday to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am. House private on morning of the funeral.

James Hancock, Ardmore, Muff

The death has taken place of James (Jimmy) Hancock, formerly of Ardmore, Muff, peacefully at Buncrana Community Hospital.

Funeral will be leaving his late home, Saturday 16th June at 1pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life at 1.30pm in Church of Ireland, Muff.

Followed by burial at Redcastle cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Ruth Hay Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ

Winifred Marie (Freda) Doherty (née Deery), Leixlip, Kildare / Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Winifred Marie (Freda) Doherty (née Deery), Leixlip, Kildare / Ballybofey.

Reposing at her son Patrick’s house.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Charles Borromeo, Church, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private on Friday morning, please.



