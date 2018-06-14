Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, June 14th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paddy O'Donnell, 23 St. Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal town

- Winifred Marie (Freda) Doherty (née Deery), Leixlip, Kildare / Ballybofey

- Patrick Bonner, of Rannyhual, Muladuff

- Sadie Chambers, Donegal Street, Ballybofey and Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Donnell, 23 St. Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal town.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Friday to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11:00am. House private on morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred of Winifred Marie (Freda) Doherty (née Deery), Leixlip, Kildare / Ballybofey.

Reposing at her son Patrick’s house on Thursday evening between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Charles Borromeo, Church, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 10:30am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House Private on Friday morning, please.

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Patrick Bonner, of Rannyhual, Muladuff.

His remains will repose in his son’s house at Rannyhual from 2 o’clock Wednesday, June 13th.

Removal tomorrow evening at 7.30pm going to St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh for 8 o’clock while repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Rosary at 9 o’clock and family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital,

Stranorlar of Sadie Chambers, Donegal Street, Ballybofey, and

formerly Midcut, Drumkeen.

Her remains will repose at the home of her sister and brother in law, Susie and Charlie Mc Hugh, Donegal Steet, Ballybofey,

on Wednesday June 13th from 5pm until rosary at 10pm and on Thursday June 14th from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday June 15th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar

at 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family flowers only please and family time on the morning of the funeral.

Parking available at the Navenny Car Park.

