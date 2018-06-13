Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, June 13th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Aeneas Bill Mc Laughlin of Derry and formerly of Letterkenny

- Patrick Bonner, of Rannyhual, Muladuff

- Sadie Chambers, Donegal Street, Ballybofey and Drumkeen

- Ellen Duffy, Annagry

- Vincent Kelly, Grianán Drive, Derry

- Hugh McDaid, Newtowncunningham

- May Brolly, née Mulrine, 20 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

- Jamie Doherty, Moville

- Hugh McGlynn, Mount Marion, Milford

- David Sweeney, Dublin and Loughanure

Aeneas Bill Mc Laughlin of Derry and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Aeneas Bill Mc Laughlin at Owenmore Care Home, Culmore Road Derry and formerly of 'Hill Bungalow' New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny on Wednesday, June 13th following viewing from 5.30pm until 6pm with prayers before leaving for St Eunan’s Cathedral for 6.30pm and prayers and to repose overnight.

Requiem mass on Thursday 14th at 12 noon with interment in the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Patrick Bonner, of Rannyhual, Muladuff

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Patrick Bonner, of Rannyhual, Muladuff.

His remains will repose in his son’s house at Rannyhual from 2 o’clock Wednesday, June 13th.

Removal tomorrow evening at 7.30pm going to St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh for 8 o’clock while repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Rosary at 9 o’clock and family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Sadie Chambers, Donegal Street, Ballybofey and Drumkeen

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital,

Stranorlar of Sadie Chambers, Donegal Street, Ballybofey, and

formerly Midcut, Drumkeen.

Her remains will repose at the home of her sister and brother

in law,Susie and Charlie Mc Hugh, Donegal Steet, Ballybofey,

on Wednesday June 13th from 5pm until rosary at 10pm and on Thursday June 14th from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday June 15th at 10.30am

for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar

at 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family flowers only please and family time on the morning of the funeral.

Parking available at the Navenny Car Park.

Ellen Duffy, Annagry

The death has occurred of Ellen Duffy, Annagry.

Reposing at her son Packey's house, Anangry.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Aras, Gweedore, Nursing Home.



Vincent Kelly, Grianan Drive, Derry

The death has taken place in The Foyle Hospice, of Vincent Kelly, Grianán Drive, Derry.

His remains are reposing at St. Oran’s Drive, Buncrana.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in the Long Tower Church, Derry with burial afterwards in the City Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to The Foyle Hospice.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Hugh McDaid, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Hugh McDaid, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 11am on Thursday, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill and Letterkenny.

May Brolly, née Mulrine, 20 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred of May Brolly, née Mulrine, 20 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there Thursday afternoon at 12.30pm, going to St Eunan’s church, Raphoe for 1pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Jamie Doherty, Claggan View Cottage, Terryrone, Moville

The death has taken place of Jamie Doherty, Claggan View Cottage, Terryrone, Moville.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am for 11 am requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Visiting time on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am to 11pm.

Family time only please on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please or if desired donation in lieu to Meningitis Research C/O Liam Collins funeral director or any family member.

Hugh McGlynn, Mount Marion, Milford

The death has taken place of Hugh McGlynn, Mount Marion, Milford, in his 101st year.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm at St Peter's Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

David Sweeney, Foxrock, Dublin, Blackrock, Dublin and Loughanure

The death has taken place of David Sweeney, Foxrock, Dublin, Blackrock, Dublin and Loughanure.

Removal on Thursday morning, June 14th from Carnegie's Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown, Dublin to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin 7.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com



Please include a contact number for verification.