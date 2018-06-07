Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, June 7th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Margaret McCadden, Drimcroagh, Donegal town

- Bernard (Barney) Bradley, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana

- Sylvia Robinson, Seaview, Kill, Dunfanaghy

- James Toye, Cross, Quigleys Point

- Mary Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey

- Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany

- Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Tully, Ballyshannon

Margaret McCadden, Drimcroagh, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Margaret McCadden, Drimcroagh, Donegal town. Remains reposing at her late residence at Drimcroagh, Donegal town today from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Friday at 10am to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, for 10:30am Funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar.

Bernard (Barney) Bradley, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard (Barney) Bradley, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana.

His remains will be leaving The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today thursday 7th June at 3pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors Clonmany.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Sylvia Robinson, Seaview, Kill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Sylvia Robinson, Seaview, Kill, Dunfanaghy.

Removal today from the Lake House at 3pm going to her late residence, house private.

Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head road, Dunfanaghy tomorrow Friday at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Clondehorkey cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Comfort Fund & Holy Trinity Church Restoration Fund c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors Creeslough.

James Toye, Cross, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of James Toye, Cross, Quigleys Point.

Remains reposing at the residence of his sister-in-law, Mary Toye, at Cross, Quigleys Point.

Funeral from there on Friday, at 10.15am to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, June 8th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill Ballybofey, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany

The death has occurred in Shepard’s Bush, London of Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his family home. Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am. All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors.

Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tully, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tully, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home on Wednesday from 11am until 10pm and Thursday from 11am until 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday morning in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am followed by Interment in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek.

Please note those attending wake please use Saint Patrick's Church car park.

