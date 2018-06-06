Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, June 6th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- James Toye, Cross, Quigleys Point

- Mary Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey

- Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany

- Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Tully, Ballyshannon

- James Anthony Mc Groary, Meenataggart

- Anne Sweeney, Wexford and Falcarragh

James Toye, Cross, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of James Toye, Cross, Quigleys Point.

Removal from the Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest today, Wednesday at 12 noon going to the residence of his sister-in-law, Mary Toye at Cross, Quigleys Point.

Funeral from there on Friday, at 10.15am to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 5pm on Wednesday, June 6th.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, June 8th at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill Ballybofey, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard

Family time on the morning of the funeral,please.

Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany

The death has occurred in Shepard’s Bush, London of Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his family home. Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.



Family time please from 10pm to 11am. All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors.

Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tully, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tully, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home on Wednesday from 11am until 10pm and Thursday from 11am until 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday morning in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am followed by Interment in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek.

Please note those attending wake please use Saint Patrick's Church car park.

James Anthony McGroary, Meenataggart

The death has taken place of James Anthony M Groary, Meenataggart, Donegal. Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard on Wednesday morning at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Anne Sweeney (née Nolan), Cromwellsfort Avenue, Wexford Town and formerly Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Anne Sweeney (née Nolan), Cromwellsfort Avenue, Wexford Town and formerly Falcarragh.

Funeral on Tuesday morning to St. Lawrence's Church, Glynn, Co. Wexford, for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation on Wednesday in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome at 4pm.

All enquiries to Massey Bros. on 01 4533333.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.