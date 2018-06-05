Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 5th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany

The death has occurred in Shepard’s Bush, London of Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany.

His remains will arrive at Belfast City airport on Tuesday, June 5th at 12.30pm going to his family home to arrive at approximately 5pm. Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am. All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors.

Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tully, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tully, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements later. Family home private until Further notice. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 077-032-10437.

James Anthony McGroary, Meenataggart

The death has taken place of James Anthony M Groary, Meenataggart, Donegal. Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard on Wednesday morning at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Anne Sweeney (née Nolan), Cromwellsfort Avenue, Wexford Town and formerly Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Anne Sweeney (née Nolan), Cromwellsfort Avenue, Wexford Town and formerly Falcarragh.

Funeral on Tuesday morning to St. Lawrence's Church, Glynn, Co. Wexford, for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation on Wednesday in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome at 4pm.

All enquiries to Massey Bros. on 01 4533333.

