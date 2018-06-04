Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 4th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany

- James Anthony Mc Groary, Meenataggart

- Joey Murrin, Killybegs

- Bertie Galbraith, Antrim and formerly of Porthall, Lifford

- Anne Sweeney, Wexford and Falcarragh

- William Anderson, Milford

Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany

The death has occurred in Shepard’s Bush London of Paul Doherty formerly of Tirmaine, Clonmany.

His remains will arrive at Belfast City airport on Tuesday, June 5th at 12:30pm going to his family home to arrive at approximately 5pm. Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10:30am going to St. Mary’s church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with internment afterwards in the new graveyard. Family time please from 10pm to 11am

All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors

James Anthony Mc Groary, Meenataggart

The death has taken place of James Anthony Mc Groary, Meenataggart, Donegal. Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal to St. Mary’s Church Killymard on Wednesday morning at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Joey Murrin, Chapel Lane, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Joey Murrin, Chapel Lane, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 7pm on Sunday, with removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Wake for neighbours, family and friends please.

Bertie Galbraith, Parkhall, Antrim and formerly of Porthall, Lifford

The sudden death has taken place of Bertie Galbraith, Parkhall, Antrim and formerly of Porthall, Lifford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Anne Sweeney (née Nolan), Cromwellsfort Avenue, Wexford Town and formerly Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Anne Sweeney (née Nolan), Cromwellsfort Avenue, Wexford Town and formerly Falcarragh.

Reposing at her home in Wexford on Monday.

Funeral on Tuesday morning to St. Lawrence's Church, Glynn, Co. Wexford, for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation on Wednesday in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome at 4pm.

All enquiries to Massey Bros. on 01 4533333.

William Anderson, Glentidally, Milford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Anderson, Glentidally, Milford.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon until 10pm on Monday.

Funeral service in Ramelton Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Tuesday followed by interment in bank cemetery.

Family time on the day of the funeral please.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

