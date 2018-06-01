Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, June 1st, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of Patsy Ward, Plymouth, England and formerly of Drumkeelan, Mountcharles. Father of Karen Ward, Drumkeelan. A memorial mass will take place on Saturday morning in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles at 10am, with interment of ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



The death has taken place of Charlie Sweeney, Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Saturday afternoon in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg at 2pm and burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm and house private after the rosary until 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Gweedore Day Centre c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Eileen McGinley, Falcarragh.

Reposing at her home from 10am to 10pm on Friday, June 1st. Removal to St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Saturday morning arriving for 12 noon for funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The sudden death has occurred in England of Baby Kasey-Leigh Enos, granddaughter of Carmel Doherty, 15 Fairgreen Gardens, Drumquin and formerly of Gweedore.

Kasey-Leigh’s remains will repose at the home of her Nani Carmel from 3 o’clock on Thursday, 31st May.

Funeral from Carmel’s home on Saturday, June 2nd at 10.20 am for Mass Of The Angels at 11 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

