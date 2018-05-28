Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, May 21st, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Frize, Prucklish,Churchill and Ramelton.

Annie's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 30th for mass at 11am in St. Columba's Church Glenswilly, followed by interment in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Medical 2 or the Rehab unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

The death has taken place of Edward McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochary.

Remains reposing at his home Monday from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Conals Church, Doochary, with interment in Lettermacaward Cemetery. House private from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o any family member or McGlynn Funeral Directors.

The sudden death has taken place of Frank Tinney, Scribley, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Monday 28th May.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, 30th May 2018 at 10.15am going to the church of Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass, interment afterwards in New Leck cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Eddie McDaid (Johnny) Ballybeg, Breenagh, Glenswilly.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, on Wednesday 30th May at 2pm, followed by burial in Kilpheak cemetery.

One way traffic system in operation, entry via Brockagh Road and exit onto the Glenties Road.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Centre for Independent living c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

The death has occurred in Dundalk of Michael Ward, Meenbanid and Belcruit.

His remains will arrive in McGlynns Funeral home, Dungloe Tuesday, May 29th at 3pm. Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday, May 30th at 10.30am, going to St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh for Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Nancy Brennan, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

Her remains will repose in McGlynns Funeral Home, Dungloe Monday, from 3pm until 7pm, with removal to her late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 1 o’clock with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Dungloe hospital patient comfort fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Padraig (Fiddler) Burns, 3 East Rock, Ballyshannon and formerly of 57 Garavogue Villas, Sligo.

Reposing at The Foley & McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. Anne's Church, Sligo on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Sligo cemetery.

House private please.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana.

Visiting time from 3pm – 6.45pm on Monday at Porter’s Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana.

Leaving at 6.45pm on Monday to repose overnight at St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward), Annagry.

Funeral service will take place in Glasgow on Thursday, May 31st at St. Brigid’s R.C. Church, Toryglen at 10am and interment thereafter will take place at the Linn Cemetery.

