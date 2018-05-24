Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, May 24th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Des Kelly, 5 Benbulben View, West End, Bundoran

- Baby Shania Duncan, Lignanornig, Ballintra

- Sheila Brennan, née Canning, Umerafad, Creeslough

- Eamon Catterson, 31, Emmet Park, Castlefin

- Paddy Brennan, Massinass, Creeslough

- Paul Mc Eleney of Dore, Bunbeg

- Paddy Barr, late of Ballymacarthur, Greencastle

- Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Des Kelly, 5 Benbulben View, West End, Bundoran.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday morning at 10:30am to arrive at our Lady Star of the Sea Church Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery Bundoran. House strictly private please Family flowers only donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, the Mall, Sligo C/o John Mulreany Funeral Services Bundoran or any family member.

The death has occurred of Baby Shania Duncan, Lignanornig, Ballintra. Reposing at her late residence Friday, from 12 noon to midnight. Funeral Service in Drumholm Parish Church at 1pm on Saturday followed by burial in Drumholm Cemetery.

One way system operating to the wake, entry at the Bay Bush Bar Ballintra via Rockhill, exiting at Ballydermot. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin or to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sheila Brennan, née Canning, Umerafad, Creeslough.

Viewing will take place at the Hospice Thursday afternoon, May 24th at 4pm, followed by removal at 5pm, going to her late residence at Umerafad.

House private.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday, May 26th at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director Creeslough.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamon Catterson, 31, Emmet Park, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at his late home from 6.30pm on Thursday, May 24th.

Funeral from his late home on Saturday, May 26th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place of Paddy Brennan, Massinass, Creeslough.

Viewing time will begin Friday morning from 10am to 10pm.

Family time Thursday and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Director, Creeslough.

The death has taken place in London of Paul Mc Eleney of Dore, Bunbeg.

His remains will be reposing at his home at 5pm this evening.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday at St. Patrick's chapel, Meenaweel , Crolly.

Rosary both nights at 10pm

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member or Ciaran Roarty funeral directors.

The death has taken place of at Nazareth House Fahan of Paddy Barr, late of Ballymacarthur, Greencastle.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Tuesday evening, May 22nd at 8pm, going to his residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 25th at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please form 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only or if desired donation in lieu to the Patients' Comfort Fund, Nazareth House Fahan c/o Liam Collins Funeral director or any family member.

The death has taken place of Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh.

Reposing at Heritage Funeral Home, The Village, East Kilbride on Friday, 25th May, from 12 noon to 2pm.

Leaving his family home at 5:30pm on Friday, May 25th for reception and vigil at St Leonards R.C. Church, East Kilbride. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, May 26th at 10am, followed by burial at Phillipshill Cemetery.

