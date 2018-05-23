Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, May 23rd, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Lyndall Ann Galalgher, Darney, Bruckless

- Kathleen (Kitty) Farren (née Mc Dermott) formerly of Glenagivney, Inishowen

- Paddy Barr, late of Ballymacarthur, Greencastle

- Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh

Lyndall Ann Galalgher, Darney, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Lyndall Ann Gallagher, Darney, Bruckless. Remains reposing at her late residence until 8pm.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am going to The Church Of Saint Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice or Killybegs Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, C/o any family member or John B O’Donnell, funeral director.

Kathleen (Kitty) Farren (née Mc Dermott) formerly of Glenagivney, Inishowen

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Kitty) Farren (née Mc Dermott) formerly of Glenagivney, Inishowen.

Requiem Mass to be held in St John’s Church, Chorlton Cum-Hardy, on Thursday, 31st of May at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Southern Cemetery Manchester.



Paddy Barr, late of Ballymacarthur, Greencastle

The death has taken place of at Nazareth House Fahan of Paddy Barr, late of Ballymacarthur, Greencastle.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Tuesday evening, May 22nd at 8pm, going to his residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 25th at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please form 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only or if desired donation in lieu to the Patiencts Comfort Fund, Nazareth House Fahan c/o Liam Collins Funeral director or any family member.

Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh.

Reposing at Heritage Funeral Home, The Village, East Kilbride on Friday, 25th May, from 12 noon to 2pm.

Leaving his family home at 5:30pm on Friday, May 25th for reception and vigil at St Leonards R.C. Church, East Kilbride. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, May 26th at 10am, followed by burial at Phillipshill Cemetery.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.