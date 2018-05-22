Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, May 22nd, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kathleen (Kitty) Farren (née Mc Dermott) formerly of Glenagivney, Inishowen

- Paddy Barr, late of Ballymacarthur, Greencastle

- Ellie Jordan, The Port, Inver

- Danny McLaughlin, Glasha, Carndonagh

- Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh

- Lily Lafferty, Bunn, Glengad, Malin

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Kitty) Farren (née Mc Dermott) formerly of Glenagivney, Inishowen.

Requiem Mass to be held in St John’s Church, Chorlton Cum-Hardy, on Thursday 31st of May at 10.00 am.

Interment afterwards in Southern Cemetery Manchester.

The death has taken place of at Nazareth House Fahan of Paddy Barr, late of Ballymacarthur, Greencastle.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Tuesday evening May 22nd at 8pm, going to his residence.

Funeral from there on Friday May 25th at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please form 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only or if desired donation in lieu to the Patiencts Comfort Fund, Nazareth House Fahan c/o Liam Collins Funeral director or any family member.

The death has occurred of Ellie Jordan, The Port, Inver. Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday from 4pm until removal to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey to arrive at 8pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Áras Mhic Shuibhne Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.



The death has taken place of Danny McLaughlin, Glasha, Carndonagh.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.15am, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

The death has taken place of Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh.

Reposing at Heritage Funeral Home, The Village, East Kilbride on Friday 25th May, from 12 noon to 2pm.

Leaving his family home at 5:30pm on Friday, May 25th for reception and vigil at St Leonards R.C. Church, East Kilbride. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, May 26th at 10am, followed by burial at Phillipshill Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Lily Lafferty, Bunn, Glengad, Malin.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Carndonagh Community Hospital, Patients Comfort Fund. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.