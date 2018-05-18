Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, May 18th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary Coyle née McConnell, Clarecastle, Co. Clare and formerly Buncrana

The death has taken place of Mary Coyle née McConnell, Clarecastle, Co. Clare and formerly of Maginn Cottage, Buncrana.

Her remains will arrive at her Brother and Sister-in-law Joe and Marie McConnell’s residence, 3 Herron Walk, Buncrana tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, May 19th for approximately 4pm.

Funeral on Monday, May 21st leaving at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Director.

Ned McGee, Ailtaheerin, Downings

The death has taken place of Ned McGee, Ailtaheerin, Downings.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Friday, May 18th at 2pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, May 20th going to the church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Marie Joyce, 25 Rockbarton Road, Salthill, Galway

The death has taken place of Marie Joyce, 25 Rockbarton Road, Salthill, Galway – sister of Keyna Barrett, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Rockbarton Road, Salthill.

Funeral from there on Monday, May 21st going to Christ the King church, Salthill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery, Salthill.

Shirley Doherty, Dunaff Head Clonmany

The death has taken place Shirley Doherty, Dunaff Head Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, May 20th that 9.20am going to St Michael's Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors

House private please from 11pm until 10am

Bridget Carr (Biddy Rua), Colntallagh, Downings and formerly of Fanad

The death occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Bridget Carr (Biddy Rua), Colntallagh, Downings, formerly of Toome, Fanad.

Her remains leaving the Lakehouse on Friday at 3pm going to her sister’s Mariah McVeigh’s home, Killavee to repose.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 1.30pm going to Fanavolty for Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Lakehouse c/o Dunleavy Funeral Directors.

Hughie Mc Clafferty, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Hughie Mc Clafferty, Gortahork.

Remains will repose at his late home in Gortahork from 11pm, Friday. Removal from there on Sunday, May 20th, going to Christ The King Church, Gortahork for 1pm.

Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10pm. Family time after the rosary until 10am.

Joan Gallen, née Mc Dermott, 42 Meetinghouse Street, Strabane, formerly Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Joan Gallen, née Mc Dermott, 42 Meetinghouse Street, Strabane and formerly of Lifford.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, May 19th at 2.35pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 3pm.

Interment afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Derry Road.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Restoration Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Catherine Tresa Doherty, late of Birmingham, England and formerly of Meedimore, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place of Catherine Tresa Doherty, late of Birmingham, England and formerly of Meedimore, Quigley’s Point.

Removal from Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Friday at 5pm going to her son Kevin’s residence, No. 4 Marshalls Road, Drung, Quigley’s Point. Funeral from there on Saturday at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bocan, Culdaff.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Mary Ruddy, Special Days and Tranquil Reflexology, Ray Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Ruddy, Special Days and Tranquil Reflexology, Ray Falcarragh.

Reposing at the family home. Rosary on Friday at 10pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards n the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Megan’s Relay for Life.

Kathleen Lynch, Shore Lane, Carrick Mor, Saint Johnston and formerly of Cranford

The death has occurred of Kathleen Lynch, Shore Lane, Carrick Mor, Saint Johnston and formerly Coyle of Coole, Cranford.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Saturday, May 19th at 12.20 going to St. Baithian’s Church, Saint Johnston for Service/Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

C/O Kellys Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

