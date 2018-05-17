Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, May 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hughie Mc Clafferty, Gortahork



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie Mc Clafferty, Gortahork.

His remain will repose at his home in Gortahork from 11am tomorrow morning, Friday 18th May.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Joan Gallen, née Mc Dermott, 42 Meetinghouse Street, Strabane, formerly Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Joan Gallen (née Mc Dermott), 42 Meetinghouse Street, Strabane and formerly of Lifford.

Reposing at her home this evening, Thursday May 17th from 5p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday morning, May 19th at 2.35p.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 3p.m.

Interment afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Derry Road.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Restoration Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Josie Gallagher, Donegal Road, Laghey

The death has occurred of Josie Gallagher, Donegal Road, Laghey



Reposing at her residence today, Thursday, from 10am until 11pm. Removal tomorrow, Friday morning, to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on both nights of the wake at 9pm.

Catherine Tresa Doherty, late of Birmingham, England and formerly of Meedimore, Quigley’s Point.

The death has taken place of Catherine Tresa Doherty, late of Birmingham, England & formerly of Meedimore, Quigley’s Point.

Removal from Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Friday at 5pm going to her son Kevin’s residence, No. 4 Marshalls Road, Drung, Quigley’s Point and funeral from there on Saturday at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bocan, Culdaff.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

William Allen, St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of Glenmaquin

The death has taken place of William Allen, St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of Montgorey, Glenmaquin.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy today from 7pm to 10pm. Funeral Service at Gibson’s Funeral Home on Friday at 1.30pm and burial afterwards in the family plot in Raphoe Presbyterian Church.



Mary Ruddy, Special Days and Tranquil Reflexology, Ray Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Ruddy, Special Days and Tranquil Reflexology, Ray Falcarragh.

Funeral arrangements to be announced.

Kathleen Lynch, Shore Lane, Carrick Mor, Saint Johnston and formerly of Cranford

The death has occurred of Kathleen Lynch, Shore Lane, Carrick Mor, Saint Johnston and formerly Coyle of Coole, Cranford.

Remains are reposing at her late residence from Thursday, May 17th, from 6pm.

Removal on Saturday, May 19th at 12.20 going to St. Baithian’s Church, Saint Johnston for Service/Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

C/O Kellys Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Liam Burke, Ballindrait, Bunbeg and formerly of Portnoo

The death has taken place of Liam Burke, Ballindrait, Bunbeg and formerly of Portnoo.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday afternoon, 18th May at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

House private after the Rosary until 11am and the morning of the funeral.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Bertha McCloskey, Listillion, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bertha McCloskey, Listillion, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 18th at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards to New Leck cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

James Woods, Glenleary, Ramelton and formerly of Manchester

The death has taken place of James Woods, Glenleary, Ramelton, formerly Sale, Manchester.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Funeral Home, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Mass will be offered for the happy repose of the soul of James on Thursday morning, 17th May at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Funeral will take place in Manchester.

Joanne Hegarty, Sleadrin, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joanne Hegarty, Sleadrin, Buncrana.

Joanne will be reposing at her family home in Sleadrin Buncrana from 8pm this evening, Tuesday, May 15th.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 18th at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donation’s in lieu to the Oncology Ward Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Family time please only on the mornings of the wake until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred in London of Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, May 25th, at the Church of the Holy Name, Arbrook Lane, Claygate, Surrey.

It will be followed by a private committal at the crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Mouth Cancer Foundation.

