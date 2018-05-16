Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, May 16th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- James Woods, Glenleary, Ramelton and formerly of Manchester

- Noeleen Moore, The Common, Raphoe and fomerly of Ardee, Newtowncunningham

- Maureen Baxter, Lower Kildrum, Killea

- Joanne Hegarty, Sleadrin, Buncrana

- Mary Gallagher, Ballygorman, Malin Head

- Declan Sharkey, Galway and Ranafast

- Mary Callaghan, Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of James Woods, Glenleary, Ramelton, formerly Sale, Manchester.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Funeral Home, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Mass will be offered for the happy repose of the soul of James on Thursday morning, 17th May at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Funeral will take place in Manchester.

Noeleen Moore, The Common, Raphoe and formerly of Ardee, Newtowncunningham

The sudden death has taken place of Miss Noeleen Moore, The Common, Raphoe and formerly of Ardee, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at her parent’s residence Wednesday from 10am. Funeral from there Thursday at 2pm for Service in Newtowncunningham Parish Church at 2.30pm and burial afterwards in the family plot in adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Maureen Baxter, Lower Kildrum, Killea

The death has taken place of Maureen Baxter, Lower Kildrum, Killea.

Her remains will be reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe Tuesday, 15th May at 7pm when respects may be paid with Rosary at 9pm.

Respects may be paid Wednesday, 16th May from 4pm with removal from there at 6pm going to the Immaculate Conception Church, Killea to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, 17th May at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the All Saints Church Cemetery, Newtowncunningham.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny c/o any family member.

Joanne Hegarty, Sleadrin, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joanne Hegarty, Sleadrin, Buncrana.

Joanne will be reposing at her family home in Sleadrin Buncrana from 8pm this evening, Tuesday, May 15th.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 18th at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donation’s in lieu to the Oncology Ward Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Family time please only on the mornings of the wake until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Gallagher, Ballygorman, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Mary Gallagher, Ballygorman, Malin Head.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning 17th May at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Declan Sharkey, Galway and Ranafast

The death has taken place in Glenfin of Declan Sharkey, Galway. Son of Aiden and Una Sharkey, Ranafast and Galway and nephew of Lorcan Sharkey.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday at 11am going to Poolnarooma Salthill Galway.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Eddie Moy Funeral Director, Cloghan

Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred in London of Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, May 25th, at the Church of the Holy Name, Arbrook Lane, Claygate, Surrey.

It will be followed by a private committal at the crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Mouth Cancer Foundation.

