Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, May 15th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Maureen Baxter, Lower Kildrum, Killea

- Joanne Hegarty, Sleadrin, Buncrana

- Mary Gallagher, Ballygorman, Malin Head

- James Woods, Glenleary, Ramelton and formerly of Manchester

- Declan Sharkey, Galway and Ranafast

- Tony McCole, Church Road, Carndonagh

- Kathleen (Kitty) McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown

- Francis Cunningham, Meenaneary, formerly of Teelin

- Mary McBride Barnes Road, Ballybofey and formerly Cashel, Glencolumbkille

- Mary Callaghan, Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

Maureen Baxter, Lower Kildrum, Killea

The death has taken place of Maureen Baxter, Lower Kildrum, Killea.

Her remains will be reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe this evening, Tuesday 15th May at 7pm when respects may be paid with Rosary at 9pm.

Respects may be paid tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday 16th May from 4pm with removal from there at 6pm going to the Immaculate Conception Church, Killea to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, 17th May at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the All Saints Church Cemetery, Newtowncunningham.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny c/o any family member.

Joanne Hegarty, Sleadrin, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joanne Hegarty, Sleadrin, Buncrana.

Joanne will be reposing at her family home in Sleadrin Buncrana from 8pm this evening, Tuesday, May 15th.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 18th at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donation’s in lieu to the Oncology Ward Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Family time please only on the mornings of the wake until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Gallagher, Ballygorman, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Mary Gallagher, Ballygorman, Malin Head.

Removal from Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana at 9pm this evening, Tuesday 15th May going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning 17th May at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

James Woods, Glenleary, Ramelton and formerly of Manchester

The death has taken place of James Woods, Glenleary, Ramelton, formerly Sale, Manchester.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Funeral Home, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Mass will be offered for the happy repose of the soul of James on Thursday morning, 17th May at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Funeral will take place in Manchester.





Declan Sharkey, Galway and Ranafast

The death has taken place in Glenfin of Declan Sharkey, Galway. Son of Aiden and Una Sharkey, Ranafast and Galway and nephew of Lorcan Sharkey.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday at 11am going to Poolnarooma Salthill Galway.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Eddie Moy Funeral Director, Cloghan

Tony McCole, Church Road, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Tony McCole, Church Road, Carndonagh.

Reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest from 11am to 9pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen (Kitty) McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Kitty) McGee.

Reposing at her late residence. Family time was from 11pm Tuesday until 10am this morning. Kitty's Remains will leave her home at 6.30 pm Tuesday, going to St. Colmcille's Church, Fintown, to arrive for 7 pm, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Francis Cunningham, Meenaneary, formerly of Teelin



The death has taken place of Francis Cunningham, Meenaneary, formerly of Teelin. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, May 16th in St. Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Killybegs Community Hospital through Curran's Funeral Services or any family member.

Mary McBride Barnes Road, Ballybofey and formerly Cashel, Glencolumbkille

The death has occurred of Mary McBride Barnes Road, Ballybofey and formerly Cashel, Glencolumbkille.

Her remains will repose at her home on Tuesday, May 15th from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, May 16th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Muscular Dystrophy, c/o any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred in London of Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, May 25th, at the Church of the Holy Name, Arbrook Lane, Claygate, Surrey.

It will be followed by a private committal at the crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Mouth Cancer Foundation.

