Death Notices for Donegal for Monday, May 14th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary McBride Barnes Road, Ballybofey and formerly Cashel, Glencolumbkille

- Tony McCole, Church Road, Carndonagh

- Francie Ward, Boltifree, Cloghan

- Collette Connolly, Buckode, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

- Mary Callaghan, Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

Mary McBride Barnes Road, Ballybofey and formerly Cashel, Glencolumbkille

The death has occurred of Mary McBride Barnes Road, Ballybofey and formerly Cashel, Glencolumbkille.

Her remains will repose at her home on Monday May 14th from 6pm until rosary at 10pm and on Tuesday May 15th from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday May 16th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Muscular Dystrophy, c/o any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Tony McCole, Church Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Tony McCole, Church Road, Carndonagh.

His remains will be reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest from 3pm until 9pm today (Monday)

and from 11am to 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Francie Ward, Boltifree, Cloghan

The sudden death has taken place of Francie Ward, Boltifree, Cloghan.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral mass at 1pm on Monday in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Shuttle bus from Letterbrick Chapel Car Park to the wake house.

Collette Connolly, Buckode, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred peacefully of Collette Connolly, Buckode, Kinlough, at Sligo University Hospital.

Remains reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm with removal to St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 8pm. Funeral on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Rock Hospital patient Comfort Fund, c/o Gilmartin undertakers.

Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred in London of Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, 25th May, at the Church of the Holy Name, Arbrook Lane, Claygate, Surrey.

It will be followed by a private committal at the crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Mouth Cancer Foundation.

