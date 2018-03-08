Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, March 8th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Norma Holliday née Colhoun formerly of Malin Town

The death has taken place of Norma Holliday nee Colhoun formerly of Malin Town.

Service of Thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Drumbeg, Co. Down on Monday 12th March at 12.30pm.

Patrick Kelly, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Patrick Kelly, 20 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 2pm going to his home.

Funeral Saturday morning leaving his home at 9.15am going to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

House is strictly private. Family and friends only please.

Brigid Farren, Urblereagh, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana of Brigid Farren late of Urblereagh, Malin Head.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Directors.

Gerald Martin, Glasgow and formerly of Lettermacaward

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Gerald Martin, son of Angela Trimble Martin, Glasgow and formerly from Farrigans, Lettermacaward.

His remains will arrive at his Uncle Gerry Trimble’s house, Farrigans, Lettermacaward at approximately 7:30pm Thursday 8th March to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 9th March at St Bridget’s Chuch, Lettermacaward at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time only from 11pm to 9am.

Gerard Doherty, 7 Ashbrook, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Gerard Doherty, 7 Ashbrook, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 9th March at 11am in St Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

Samuel McKnight, Dooballagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on March 6th of Samuel McKnight, Dooballagh, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Friday, 9th March at 2pm.

Interment after to the adjoining graveyard. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and before the funeral. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Medical Rehabilitation Unit, St. Conal’s Hospital c/o any family member.

Kathleen McFadden, Downings and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has taken place at Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Dublin of Kathleen McFadden, Downings and formerly Falcarragh.

Remains are reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview, Dublin from 3pm-8pm Tuesday evening.

Removal from there at 11am to arrive at her late home 9 Beach Park, Downings at approximately 4pm.

Removal from there on Thursday 8th March going to Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart to arrive at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn Barr, 11 The Cottages, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Barr, 11 The Cottages, Burnfoot.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Friday morning, 9th March leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet, Mayo and Buncrana

The death has taken place of Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet and formerly of Cockhill, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McDonnells Funeral Home, Belmullet on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm with funeral arriving at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Glencastle at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Glencastle New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Belmullet Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, c/o McDonnell Funeral Directors, Belmullet.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Belmullet Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, c/o McDonnell Funeral Directors, Belmullet.

House private please.

