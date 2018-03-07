Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, March 7th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Gerald Martin, Glasgow and formerly of Lettermacaward

- Mary Byrne, Doonan, Donegal town

- Gerard Doherty, 7 Ashbrook, Letterkenny

- Samuel McKnight, Dooballagh, Letterkenny

- Bernadette Emanuel, née Donaghey of Londin and Buncrana

- Kathleen McFadden, Downings and formerly of Falcarragh

- Eamonn Barr, 11 The Cottages, Burnfoot

- Jane Gillfillan, Woodlands, Raphoe and formerly of Lettergul, St Johnston

- Mary Gildea, Meenglass, Ballybofey

- Danny Kelly, Kilmacloo, Cresslough

- Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon

- Charlie Donaghy, Mayo and formerly Buncrana

- Gerard McCabe, Muff, Fahan, and Monaghan

- Cormac Kelly, the Glen, Mountcharles

- Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely

Gerald Martin, Glasgow and formerly of Lettermacaward

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Gerald Martin, son of Angela Trimble Martin, Glasgow and formerly from Farrigans, Lettermacaward.

His remains will arrive at his Uncle Gerry Trimble’s house, Farrigans, Lettermacaward at approximately 7:30pm tomorrow evening, Thursday 8th March to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 9th March at St Bridget’s Chuch, Lettermacaward at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time only from 11pm to 9am.

Mary Byrne, Doonan, Donegal town

The death has occurred at Arás Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Mary Byrne, Doonan, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at the residence of her daughter Joan McCrea, Drumgowan, Ballyshannon Road, Donegal town on Wednesday from 11am until 5pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Killymard to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donatons in lieu to the Patient's Comfort Fund, Arás Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home in care of any family member.

Gerard Doherty, 7 Ashbrook, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Gerard Doherty, 7 Ashbrook, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 9th March at 11am in St Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

Samuel McKnight, Dooballagh, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place on March 6th of Samuel McKnight, Dooballagh, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm Wednesday, 7th March.

Funeral Service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Friday, 9th March at 2pm.

Interment after to the adjoining graveyard. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and before the funeral. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Medical Rehabilitation Unit, St. Conal’s Hospital c/o any family member.

Bernadette Emanuel, née Donaghey of Londin and Buncrana

The death has occurred in London, England of Bernadette Emanuel, née

Donaghey (Bernie the Doe).

Bernie’s remains will be reposing at her late residence, Umricam,

Buncrana from 5pm on Wednesday, March 7th.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St. Mary’s Church Cockhill for

11am Requiem Mass with burial afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McFadden, Downings and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has taken place at Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Dublin of Kathleen McFadden, Downings and formerly Falcarragh.

Remains are reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview, Dublin from 3pm-8pm Tuesday evening.

Removal from there at 11am to arrive at her late home 9 Beach Park, Downings at approximately 4pm.

Removal from there on Thursday 8th March going to Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart to arrive at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn Barr, 11 The Cottages, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Barr, 11 The Cottages, Burnfoot.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Friday morning, 9th March leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jane Gillfillan, Raphoe and formerly of St. Johnston

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jane Gillfillan, Woodlands, Raphoe and formerly of Lettergul, St Johnston.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon, 8th March at 1pm for service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church at 1:30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Respiratory Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

Mary Gildea, Meenglass, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Mary Gildea, Meenglass, Ballybofey.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal at 11.30am on Thursday morning, 8th March for 12 noon Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cloghan Day Care Centre c/o any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Danny Kelly, Kilmacloo, Cresslough

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home Portnablagh of

Danny Kelly, Kilmacloo, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the Lake House. Viewing there on

Wednesday March 7th from 7pm till 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday March 8th at 11am, with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake

House Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors,

Creeslough.



Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary,Ballyshannon, Wednesday, from 5pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church for 7 o'clock.

To repose overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church on Thursday at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet, Mayo and Buncrana

The death has taken place of Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet and formerly of Cockhill, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McDonnells Funeral Home, Belmullet on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm with funeral arriving at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Glencastle at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Glencastle New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Belmullet Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, c/o McDonnell Funeral Directors, Belmullet.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Belmullet Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, c/o McDonnell Funeral Directors, Belmullet.

House private please.

Gerard McCabe, Muff, Fahan, and Monaghan

The death has taken place of Gerard McCabe, Iskaheen, Muff, and formerly Letter, Fahan and Newbliss, Co. Monaghan. Retired secondary school teacher at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot from Tuesday, with viewing from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal at 8pm to the family home Letter, Fahan. Wake at family home is strictly private at the request of the deceased. Family and friends only please.

Removal Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely

The death has occurred at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely.

Her remains will repose at Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Wednesday from 3pm until removal to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan at 6.30pm to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o of Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

