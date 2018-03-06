Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, March 6th, 2018



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Bernadette Emanuel, née Donaghey of Londin and Buncrana

The death has occurred in London, England of Bernadette Emanuel, née

Donaghey (Bernie the Doe).

Bernie’s remains will be reposing at her late residence, Umricam,

Buncrana from 5pm on Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St. Mary’s Church Cockhill for

11am Requiem Mass with burial afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McFadden, Downings and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has taken place at Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Dublin of Kathleen McFadden, Downings & formerly Falcarragh.

Remains are reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview, Dublin from 3pm-8pm Tuesday evening.

Removal from there at 11am tomorrow morning to arrive at her late home 9 Beach Park, Downings at approximately 4pm.

Removal from there on Thursday 8th March going to Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart to arrive at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn Barr, 11 The Cottages, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Barr, 11 The Cottages, Burnfoot.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home this evening, Tuesday 6th March at 9.30pm going to his residence.

Funeral on Friday morning, 9th March leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jane Gillfillan, Raphoe and formerly of St. Johnston

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jane Gillfillan, Woodlands, Raphoe and formerly of Lettergul, St Johnston.

Reposing at her residence this evening, Tuesday, March 6th from 6pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon, 8th March at 1pm for service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church at 1:30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Respiratory Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

Mary Gildea, Meenglass, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Mary Gildea, Meenglass, Ballybofey.

Reposing at her home from 2pm this afternoon, Tuesday 6th March until removal at 11.30am on Thursday morning, 8th March for 12noon Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cloghan Day Care Centre c/o any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral

Danny Kelly, Kilmacloo, Cresslough

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home Portnablagh of

Danny Kelly, Kilmacloo, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the Lake House. Viewing there on

Wednesday March 7th from 7pm till 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday March 8th at 11am, with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake

House Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors,

Creeslough.



Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary,Ballyshannon, Wednesday, from 5pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church for 7 o'clock.

To repose overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church on Thursday at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819

Anna Harvey (née Keeney), Drimbigh, Mountcharles and Killybegs

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Harvey (née Keeney) Drimbigh, Mountcharles and formerly Granhey , Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Removal took place from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, on Monday, to her late residence in Drimbigh, Mountcharles.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family time from 11pm to 11am .

Daniel (Dan) McCarron, Wicklow and Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Daniel (Dan) MacCarron of Sidmonton Road, Bray and late of Drumhalla Upper, Rathmullen.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons, Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray.

Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet, Mayo and Buncrana

The death has taken place of Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet and formerly of Cockhill, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Belmullet Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, c/o McDonnell Funeral Directors, Belmullet.

House private please .

Marian Cahillane, née Clarke, Bundoran, formerly Dresnagh, Castlefinn

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Marian Cahillane, née Clarke, Bayview Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Dresnagh, Castlefin.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 11am to 9pm on Tuesday.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards at St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Solace Donegal Cancer Support Centre c/o Conlan & Breslin Funeral Director, Bundoran.

Rose Griffin, née Duffy, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rose Griffin, née Duffy, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Gerard McCabe, Muff, Fahan, and Monaghan

The death has taken place of Gerard McCabe, Iskaheen, Muff, and formerly Letter, Fahan and Newbliss, Co. Monaghan. Retired secondary school teacher at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot from Tuesday, with viewing from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal at 8pm to the family home Letter, Fahan. Wake at family home is strictly private at the request of the deceased. Family and friends only please.

Removal Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary (Molly) Sweeney, Burt

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary (Molly) Sweeney, 481 Moness , Burt.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral Wednesday, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Burt Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Sister Bridie Lynott, Nazareth House, Fahan, and Moville

The death has taken place of Sister Bridie Lynott, Sister of Nazareth, Nazareth House, Fahan and formerly Montgomery Terrace, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at Nazareth House.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in Nazareth House followed by interment in St. Mura's Cemetery, Fahan.

Susie Doherty, Lisona, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Susie Doherty. Funeral from her residence on Wednesday at 9.20am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am . Family flowers only, donations if desired to Buncrana nursing unit patients comfort fund, c/o any family member.

Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher

The death has taken place of Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher.

Reception and vigil on Tuesday, March 6th at 6.30pm, at St Helen's R.C Church, Langside, Glasgow. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 7, at 10am , thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive, Glasgow.

Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely

The death has occurred at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely.

Her remains will repose at Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Wednesday from 3pm until removal to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan at 6.30pm to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o of Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

