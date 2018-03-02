Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, March 2nd, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Josie Murrin, Roshine Road, Killybegs

- Larry O’Neill, 43 Carolina Park, Letterkenny, formerly Saggart, Dublin

- Bríd Molloy, Rathgar, Dublin and formerly of Glenties

- Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles

- Catherine Shaw (née Gallagher), Cavan Hill, Lifford

Josie Murrin, Roshine Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Josie Murrin, Roshine Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 5.30pm Friday 2nd March with removal on Sunday 4th March at 12 noon to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 12.30pm Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Larry O’Neill, 43 Carolina Park, Letterkenny, formerly Saggart, Dublin

The death has occurred at The Donegal Hospice of Larry O’Neill, 43 Carolina Park, Letterkenny and formerly of Saggart, Dublin.

Remains are reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Saturday going to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny. Family time from 9pm to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Bríd Molloy, Rathgar, Dublin and formerly of Glenties

The death has taken place at Harolds Cross Hospice, Dublin of Bríd Molloy 2 Rathgar Court, Rathgar, Dublin 6 formerly of Upper Mully, Greenans, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sanfield Ardara from 4:30pm on Saturday the 3rd of March with removal at 5:30pm to St.Conals Church, Glenties, arriving at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Sunday March 4th at 11am with burial afterwards in Edinenfagh Cemetery, Glenties.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles.

Reposing at his home Friday until 11pm and on Saturday from 12 noon until 11pm. Removal on Sunday morning for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment in the adjoining graveyard.

All inquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087-2706699.

Catherine Shaw (née Gallagher), Cavan Hill, Lifford

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Catherine Shaw (née Gallagher), Cavan Hill, Lifford.

Reposing at her home on Friday, March 2nd from 4pm. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday at 1.15pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to I.C.U. Galway University Hospital. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

