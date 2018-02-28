Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 28th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe

- Bridie McGill, Dergcroagh, Cloghan and formerly from Ardara

- Desmond O’Donnell, The Cottages, Drumkeen

- Conal Gallagher (Paddy John), 5 Aras Seán Bán, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

- Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha,Fanad and England

- John Martin, Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- Gerry Stewart, Donegal Town

- Leo Gill, formerly Buncrana

- Barbara Hanlon, Killybegs

Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Wednesday February 28th from 5pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, March 2nd at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member. Family time from 11 pm to 10am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence today from 3pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund

c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

House is private the morning of the funeral.

Bridie McGill, Dergcroagh, Cloghan and formerly from Ardara

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie McGill, Dergcroagh, Cloghan and formerly from Tullycleave, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at the residence of her niece Rose Gibbon in Dergcroagh from 5pm this evening, Wednesday 28th February.

Removal at 3.30 pm tomorrow, Thursday 1st March to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara to arrive for 5pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 2nd March at 11am with burial afterward in the adjoining churchyard.

Desmond O’Donnell, The Cottages, Drumkeen

The death occurred at his residence of Desmond O’Donnell, The Cottages, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there tomorrow morning, Thursday 1st March at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church Drumkeen, followed by burial in Convoy Old Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Conal Gallagher (Paddy John), 5 Aras Seán Bán, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Conal Gallagher (Paddy John), 5 Aras Seán Bán, Meenaniller, Derrybeg.

His remains will be reposing at Gweedore Funeral Home this evening, Wednesday 28th February from 5pm until rosary at 9pm and tomorrow evening, Thursday 1st March from 5pm until removal at 6.45pm going to St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday 2nd March at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha,Fanad and England

The death has occurred of Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha, Fanad and Warrington, England.

Wake at his late residence at Traighlocha on Thursday, March 1st from 6pm until 9pm.

Funeral mass on Friday March 2nd at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Fanad Day Care

Centre, c/o Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Martin, Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Martin, Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 1 o’clock on Thursday afternoon, 1st March followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Gerry Stewart, Ardeskin, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Gerry Stewart, Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 12 noon until after rosary at 10pm on Wednesday.

Remains leaving his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal town for funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Cancer Society & Donegal Prolife c/o any family member. House private on morning of the of the funeral please.



Leo Gill, formerly Maginn Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Leo Gill, formerly of Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.

Funeral leaving his home, 4 High Street, Derry on Thursday, 1st March at 9.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill, Buncrana.

House private from 10pm to 11am.

Barbara Hanlon, Killybegs

The death has occurred in Birmingham of Barbara Hanlon, beloved wife of the late Norman Hanlon, Bungostin, Killybegs.

Remains going to the Church of Ireland Church, Lettermacaward on Thursday for funeral service at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society.

House Private Please.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.