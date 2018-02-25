Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, February 25th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Emma Floyd (née Crawford), Donegal Town

- Kathleen (Katie) Gannon, Glenties

- Mickey O'Donnell, Gaoth Dobhair

- Nessa Molloy, Ardara

- Kay Gallagher née McLaughlin, Dromore, Raphoe

- Sarah Veronica McMenamin Tirhillion, Termon

Emma Floyd (née Crawford), 12 Marian Villas, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Emma Floyd (née Crawford), 12 Marian Villas, Donegal Town peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital. Remains reposing at her late residence at 12 Marian Villas, Donegal Town from 5pm until after the rosary at 10pm.

Remains leaving her late residence at 10.30 am on Monday to St Mary's Church, Killymard at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Kathleen (Katie) Gannon, Narin Road, Glenties

The death has occurred at Inbhear Na Mara Residential Unit of Kathleen Gannon.

Her remains are reposing at the residential unit. Removal from there on Sunday at 10am to the home of her uncle Willie McNelis, Narin Road, Glenties and reposing overnight.

Funeral from there on Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass in St Connell's Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in Murrisk Abbey Cemetery, Co Mayo.



No flowers. Donations in lieu if desired to Inbhear na Mara Residential Unit Comfort Fund c/o James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties or any family member.

Mickey O’ Donnell, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly Ards Beg, Gortahork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny Univesity Hospital of Mickey O’ Donnell, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly Ards Beg, Gortahork.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest took place on Saturday to his late residence.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Monday going to St. Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Nessa Molloy, Wood Road, Ardara

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nessa Molloy, Wood Road, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Day Services Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director, Ardara.

Kay Gallagher, née McLaughlin, Dromore, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Kay Gallagher née McLaughlin, Dromore, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Wake private please at the request of the deceased.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, 25th February at 11.20am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Sarah Veronica McMenamin, Tirhillion, Termon

The death has taken place of Sarah Veronica McMenamin, Tirhillion, Termon.

Remains reposing at the residence of her sister Mary and Francie Vaughan, Cratlagh, Milford.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 1pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

