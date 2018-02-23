Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 23rd, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Jordan, Meenacuing, Gweedore

- Kay Gallagher née McLaughlin, Dromore, Raphoe

-Sarah Veronica Mc Menamin Tirhillion , Termon

- Eddie Boyle, Leffin Bray, Dungloe and formerly of Aranmore Island

- Teresa Curran (née Devenney), Balliness , Falcarragh

-Neil Andrew Brennan, formerly of California & Central Bar, Dungloe

- Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin

John Jordan, Gweedore

The death has taken place of John Jordan, of Meenacuing, Gweedore in Glasgow.

Removal this Friday evening to his mother Bridie Jordan’s House, Meenacuing, Gweedore. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey tomorrow, Saturday, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private. Family members welcome.

Kay Gallagher née McLaughlin, Dromore, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Kay Gallagher née McLaughlin, Dromore, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Wake private please at the request of the deceased.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, 25th February at 11.20am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Sarah Veronica Mc Menamin Tirhillion , Termon

The death has taken place of Sarah Veronica Mc Menamin Tirhillion , Termon.

Remains reposing at the residence of her sister Mary and Francie Vaughan, Cratlagh, Milford.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 1pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Eddie Boyle, Leffin Bray, Dungloe and formerly of Aranmore Island

The death has taken place of his late residence of Eddie Boyle (Eddie Phil)

from Leffin Bray, Dungloe and formerly of Aranmore Island.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Viewing today from 3pm with removal at 5.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit

Cemetery.

House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Teresa Curran (née Devenney), Balliness, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Curran (née Devenney), Balliness , Falcarragh and formerly of Main Street, Falcarragh.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12noon in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm . Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 2 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o John Ferry Funeral Director, Falcarragh.

Neil Andrew Brennan, formerly of California and Central Bar, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home of Neil Andrew Brennan, formerly of California and Central Bar, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 5pm today with removal at 6pm to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

House strictly private. Family flowers only.





Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin

The death has taken place at the St. Colmcille Village Nursing Unit, Clonmany of Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin.

Reposing at the Village with visiting until last night, Thursday.

Removal from there today at 2pm going to the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue, Co. Dublin to arrive there at approximately 8pm .

Reqiuem Mass at 10am on Saturday followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Co. Dublin.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.