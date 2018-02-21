Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 21st, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Dan Friel, 2 Milltown Mews, Rathmullan

- Robin Lincoln, 15 Foyle View Point Estate, Quigleys Point

- Sister Dympna McHugh, (Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon and Donegal) and formerly of Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

- Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin

- Brian Britton, Marine Court, Blackrock, Co. Louth, formerly Rossnowlagh

- Mary Kelly, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and formerly Glasgow

- Teresa Coyle (née Hone), Mullindrait, Stranorlar and formerly of Killtefergal, Cloghan

- Anthony Chambers, Railway Avenue, Killygordon

- Paddy (Con) McLoone, London and formerly Portnoo

- Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver

- Rose McFadden, Creeslough

- Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

Dan Friel, 2 Milltown Mews, Rathmullan

The death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Dan Friel, 2 Milltown Mews, Rathmullan.

Dan Friel was a former Garda Sergeant in Bunbeg.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 5pm this evening Wednesday, February 21st.

Removal from there, Thursday, at 6.30pm going to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Robin Lincoln, 15 Foyle View Point Estate, Quigleys Point

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Robin Lincoln, 15 Foyle View Point Estate, Quigleys Point.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday going to Greenbank Presbyterian Church, Quigleys Point for

service at 2pm.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sister Dympna McHugh, (Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon and Donegal) and formerly of Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Sister Dympna McHugh, Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon and Donegal and formerly of Garrison, Co. Fermanagh at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Funeral annoucements to be advised later. c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Director, Ballyshannon.

Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin

The death has taken place at the St. Colmcille Village Nursing Unit,

Clonmany of Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin.

Her remains will repose at the Village from 8pm till 10pm on Wednesday

evening February 21st, with visiting on Thursday February 22nd from 1pm until 9pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Brian Britton, Marine Court, Blackrock, Co. Louth, formerly Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Brian Britton, Marine Court, Blackrock, Co. Louth and formerly of Rossnowlagh.

Reposing at McGeough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk from 3pm on Wednesday with removal at 6pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for evening prayers at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

House Private at all times.

Family flowers only. Donations to Leukemia Trust.

Mary Kelly, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and formerly Glasgow

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Kelly, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and formerly Keaney, Glasgow.

Her remains are reposing at her home at Glencar Road.

Funeral from there on Thursday, 22nd February going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 9pm to 12 noon and also on the morning of the funeral.

Teresa Coyle (née Hone), Mullindrait, Stranorlar and formerly Cloghan

The death has taken place of Teresa Coyle (née Hone), Mullindrait, Stranorlar and formerly of Killtefergal, Cloghan.

Reposing at her home in Mullindrait, Stranorlar until removal on Thursday morning, 22nd February at 10.15am for Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am with burial afterwards in in Cill Mhuire Cemetery, Glenfin.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Anthony Chambers, Railway Avenue, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Anthony Chambers, Railway Avenue, Killygordon.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Stranorlar. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Paddy (Con) McLoone, London and formerly Portnoo

The death has taken place at The Maidstone Hospital, Kent, England, of Paddy (Con) McLoone, 9 Hadley Gardens, Hollingbourne, London and formerly Rosbeg , Portnoo.

Funeral Service took place on Tuesday evening at Holy Cross Church, Sangley Road, Catford, London, followed by repatriation to Portnoo.

His remains will arrive at Ireland West Airport, Knock, on Thursday at 2.35pm and will be removed to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, where he will repose from 7.30pm to 9pm with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Friday afternoon at 1pm to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney, travelling via Rosbeg and Portnoo, for 2pm Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday from 12 noon to 11pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in local cemetery.

House private at all other times and the morning of the funeral.



Rose McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Rose McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday, February 22nd at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.



Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Wednesday at 6.20pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest Nursing Home or Donegal Hospice c/o Bradley Funeral Director or any family member.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.