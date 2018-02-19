Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 19th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joseph McLoughlin, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belfast

- Bridget Philomena Connolly of Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town

- Conal O’Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs

-Keith Clarke, Lignanornig, Ballintra

- Lorraine Anderson, The Beeches, Ballybofey

- Kathleen Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

- Sean Diver, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

- Geraldine Martin (nee Brolly), Raphoe

- Rosie Gibbons, Woodlands, Letterkenny

- Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough

- Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar

The death has occurred of Joseph McLoughlin, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belfast, Antrim.

Reposing at the family home from 2pm on Tuesday until 7pm with removal to Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon to arrive at 7:30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by Interment in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek.

Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member.

Bridget Philomena Connolly of Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Bridget Philomena Connolly of O’Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town. Removal Monday evening at 7pm to the home of her nephew, Gabriel O'Donnell, Birchill Barnesmore. Removal tomorrow, Tuesday, to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The death has occurred of Conal O’Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs. Remains reposing at his sister Margaret Murphy’s residence, Castlecommon. Removal from there on Tuesday at 12.40pm to St.Mary’s Church, Killybegs for requiem mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Keith Clarke, Lignanornig, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Keith Clarke, Lignanornig, Ballintra. Reposing at his late residence until 12pm tonight. Removal on Tuesday at 1.15pm for funeral service in the Church of Ireland, Ballintra at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Diabetic Society c/o any family member. Please note that a one way traffic system will operate to the wake house. Entry from the community centre in Ballintra via Ballydermot and exiting via Rockhill.

Lorraine Anderson, 45, The Beeches, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Lorraine Anderson, 45, The Beeches, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, February 20th at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member. Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Kathleen Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Kathleen Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Her remains are reposing at her brother Peadar Conaghan's home in Meenlaragh. Removal from there on Monday, February 19th to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm on Sunday evening.

Sean Diver, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Sean Diver, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs on Monday for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Conal O'Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his sister Margaret Murphy's residence, Castlecommon.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 12.40pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am both nights.

Geraldine Martin (née Brolly) 15 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Geraldine Martin (née Brolly) 15 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Her remains left Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe at 7pm on Sunday going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Letterkenny University Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield Raphoe.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Rosie Gibbons, Woodlands, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rosie Gibbons, Woodlands, Letterkenny.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest took place on Sunday evening to the residence of her so,n James Gibbons, 6 Parkview Drive, Gortlee.

Requiem Mass at the Church of Irish Martyrs on Tuesday, February 20th at 9.30am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Donegal Hospice, care of Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Massinass.

Removal from his home on Monday, February 19th going to St Michael’s Church, Creeslough to arrive at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Lake House Portnnablagh Comfort Fund, care of any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar

The death has occurred at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar.

Removal from Hillcrest House took place at 6pm on Sunday to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana to repose Sunday night and Monday night with Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



