Death in Donegal - Friday afternoon, February 16th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sarah McCullagh, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

- Kathleen Russell, née McBride, Craghy Boyle, Dungloe and formerly of Letterkenny

- Carmel McCrudden, 2 St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana

- Patrick McLaughlin Packie, Sharagore, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar

- Joe Kelly, Ballyness, Falcarragh

- Eileen O'Donnell, Tullygay, Letterkenny

- Peggy Quinn née Tourish, Letterkenny Road, Lifford

- Packie Coll, Doaghbeg, Fanad

- Seamus Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

- Paddy McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown, Donegal

Sarah McCullagh, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Sarah McCullagh, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon. Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon this evening from 7pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church tomorrow, Saturday morning, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery. House private please.

Kathleen Russell, née McBride, Craghy Boyle, Dungloe and formerly of Letterkenny



The death has occurred at the Lake House, Portnablagh of Kathleen Russell, née McBride, Craghy Boyle, Dungloe and formerly Loughanure and Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Her remains will be removed from the Lakehouse, Portnablagh, Friday 16th February at 5pm going to her late residence at Craghy Boyle to repose.

Removal from there, Saturday 17th February at 6pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny to repose overnight for 12 noon funeral mass on Sunday 18th February.

Burial afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Rosary tonight, Friday 16th February at 9pm.

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to the Lake House residents comfort fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and shuttle bus provided.

Carmel McCrudden, 2 St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carmel McCrudden, 2 St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, Saturday 17th February at 10am going to her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home, 19th February at 9.40am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Patrick McLaughlin Packie, Sharagore, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has occurred in Beechill Manor, Lisfanon of Patrick McLaughlin Packie, Sharagore, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains will repose at McLaughlins Funeral Home, Friday 16th February from 6pm until 9pm and tomorrow, Saturday 17th February from 2pm until 4.15pm.

Removal from there, Saturday 17th February going to the Star of the Sea church, Desertegney to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Sunday morning, 18th February at 10am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar

The death has occurred at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar.

Sr Enda’s remains will repose in Hillcrest house, Friday 16th and Saturday 17th Feb from 12 noon until Rosary each night at 8pm.

Removal from there on Sunday 18th Feb at 6pm going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana to repose Sunday night and Monday night with

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny

Joe Kelly, Ballyness, Falcarragh

The death has taken place at his home of Joe Kelly, Ballyness, Falcarragh of Kelly’s Furniture Shop Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his home in Ballyness, Falcarragh with rosary nightly at 9pm.

Removal from his home on Saturday, 17th February going to St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Gortahork Funeral Directors.

Eileen O'Donnell, Tullygay, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen O’Donnell, Tullygay, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 11am on Saturday morning, 17th February with interment afterward to Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to ICU Patient Comfort Fund Letterkenny University Fund c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.



Peggy Quinn, née Tourish, Letterkenny Road, Lifford

The death has taken place at Archview Lodge, Letterkenny of Peggy Quinn (née Tourish) Letterkenny Road, Lifford.

Reposing at Quigley’s Funeral Home, Strabane on Friday, February 16th from 3pm with removal at 4.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the the adjoining cemetery.

Packie Coll, Doaghbeg, Fanad

The death has taken place at Ramelton Community Hospital of Packie Coll, Doaghbeg, Fanad.

Removal from Ramelton Community Hospital took place on Thursday evening to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, February 17th, at 11.30am for Requiem mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinacrick at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Fanavolty cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Ramelton Respite Fund & Fanad Day Centre c/o Mc Ateer Funeral Director or any family member.

Seamus Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, 17th February, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 3pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Paddy McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown

The death has taken place of Paddy McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown.

Paddy's remains are reposing at his home in Glenleighan. House private, family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Removal on Friday at 6.15 p.m going to St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock on Saturday with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.



Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.