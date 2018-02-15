Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, February 15th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joe Kelly, Ballyness, Falcarragh

- Eileen O'Donnell, Tullygay, Letterkenny

- Peggy Quinn née Tourish, Letterkenny Road, Lifford

- Packie Coll, Doaghbeg, Fanad

- Seamus Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

- Paddy McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown, Donegal

- Mary Teresa (Teasie) Harkin, late of Falmore, Gleneely

- Nancy (Cassie) McBride, White Cross Road, Ranafast

- Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

- Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs

Joe Kelly, Ballyness, Falcarragh

The death has taken place at his home of Joe Kelly, Ballyness, Falcarragh of Kelly’s Furniture Shop Falcarragh.

His remains will repose at his house in Ballyness, Falcarragh from 6pm on Thursday 15th February, with rosary nightly at 9pm.

Removal from his home on Saturday 17th February going to St Finian’s Church Falcarragh for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Gortahork Funeral Directors.

Eileen O'Donnell, Tullygay, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen O’Donnell, Tullygay, Letterkenny.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 4pm this afternoon, Thursday 15th February.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 11am on Saturday morning, 17th February with interment afterward to Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to ICU Patient Comfort Fund Letterkenny University Fund c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.

Peggy Quinn née Tourish, Letterkenny Road, Lifford

The death has taken place at Archview Lodge, Letterkenny of Peggy Quinn (née Tourish)

Letterkenny Road, Lifford.

Reposing at Quigley’s Funeral Home, Strabane on Thursday, February 15th from 7pm to 9pm and on Friday, February 16th from 3pm with removal at 4.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the the adjoining cemetery.

Packie Coll, Doaghbeg, Fanad

The death has taken place at Ramelton Community Hospital of Packie Coll, Doaghbeg, Fanad.

Removal from Ramelton Community Hospital at 5.30pm on Thursday Feburary 15th, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday February 17th at 11.30am for Requiem mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinacrick at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Fanavolty cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Ramelton Respite Fund & Fanad Day Centre c/o Mc Ateer Funeral Director or any family member.

Seamus Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Thursday 15th February.

Funeral from there on Saturday 17th February going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 3pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Paddy McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown

The death has taken place of Paddy mcGee, Glenleighan, Fintown. Paddy's Remains will repose at his home in Glenleighan, from 4pm on Thursday. House private, family, friends and neighbours welcome. Removal on Friday at 6.15 p.m going to St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock on Saturday with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Mary Teresa (Teasie) Harkin, late of Falmore, Gleneely

The death has taken place at her late residence of Mary Teresa (Teasie) Harkin, late of Falmore, Gleneely.

Her remains are reposing at her nephew George McLaughlin’s residence, Falmore, Gleneely.

Funeral from there on Friday February 16th at 10.30am for 11 o’ clock Requiem mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea, Lecamey followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Nancy (Cassie) McBride, White Cross Road, Ranafast

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nancy (Cassie) McBride, White Cross Road, Ranafast.

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am at the Star of the Sea Church Annagry with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the ICU Surgical One, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell and Sons Funeral Directors.

Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral leaving the family home on Friday at 1.30pm to arrive at Saint Anne's Church of Ireland, Ballyshannon, for 2.00pm Funeral Service, followed by committal in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Saint Anne's Parish Church Fund c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director or any family member.

House Private to family and close friends.

Very fondly remembered by his parents, brother, sisters, partner, brother-In-law, uncles, aunts and extended family circle.

Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs. Remains reposing at her daughter Marina Doherty's residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday evening at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.