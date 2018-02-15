Great shock and sadness at death of Joe Kelly, Falcarragh

The sudden death of Joe Kelly, 54, has been learnt of with shock and deep regret.

The Cloughaneely man was widely known in the community and further afield through his business affiliations, his strong association with Cumann Lúthchleas Gael and his strong support of Celtic FC.

Mr. Kelly owned Kelly's Furniture Shop on the Main Street in Falcarragh.

He was also very active in sporting clubs within the locality. He was both a manager of and played with CLG Cloich Cheann Fhaola. He was an avid supporter of Celtic.

He is survived by his wife Kay and his daughters Áine and Sorcha.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor, Séamus Ó'Domhnaill described Joe as a man who was held in very high regard in the community.

He said that both young and old turned to the late Mr. Kelly for guidance.

"He was well known in both CLG and Celtic circles. He was somebody that people could call on for guidance," he said.

Arrangements

His remains will repose at his house in Ballyness, Falcarragh from 6pm on Thursday 15th February, with rosary nightly at 9pm.

Removal from his home on Saturday 17th February going to St Finian’s Church Falcarragh for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Gortahork Funeral Directors.