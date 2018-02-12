Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 12th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran

- Danny Morrow, Kilrane, Glenties

- Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown

- Margaret Callaghan, Tony, Ranamona, Annagry

- Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot

- Bernadette Deeney, Ballyboe, Rathmullan and formerly of Scotland

- Peggy McClean, Ballybofey

- Peter Cunningham, Loughros Point, Ardara

- Tony Friel, Dunfanaghy

- Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran. Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, February 13th from 12 noon until 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The death has taken place of Danny Morrow, Kilraine, Glenties.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there Tuesday, February 13th going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Kilraine Cemetery.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana. Formerly from Glentogher Carndonagh

Removal from Porters Funeral Home, Meenagory, Buncrana at 1pm today going to Kinnego, Ballymagan.

Funeral Service from there on Wednesday leaving his residence at 1.45pm for Service in Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh at 2.30pm with burial in adjoining graveyard.

The death has taken place in his residence of Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday in St Colmcille’s Church, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at the Falcarragh Community Hospital of Margaret Callaghan (Tony), Ranamona, Annagry.

Remains reposing at her son Tony’s house in Ranamona.

Removal from there on Wednesday 14th February at 12.30pm for 1pm requiem mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House Private 11pm to 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Falcarragh Community Hospital, C/O any family member or Stephen O’Donnell and Sons Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place of Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot.

Her remains are reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home with viewing Tuesday 13th February from 5pm to 10pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning, 14th February at 10.15am to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernadette Deeney, Ballyboe, Rathmullan and formerly of Scotland.

Her remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, February 12th.

Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan at 2pm tomorrow (Tuesday) for 3pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.







The death has occurred at her home of Peggy McClean, née Gillespie, Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Monday, February 12th from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St. Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Cunningham, Cloughboy, Loughros Point, Ardara.

Remains reposing at his late residence at Cloughboy.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to the Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Tony Friel, Faugher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery

Family time please, from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Harkin's Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

