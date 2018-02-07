Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 7th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ellen Caffrey née McBrearty of Letterkenny and Ardara

- Ita Early, Cashelnaor, Gortahork

- Joe Duffy, formerly of Clonmartin, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany and Birmingham

- Patsy Mc Hugh, Drimnacullion, Inver

- James (Dano) Quike, Terramount, Rathcormac, Cork and Letterkenny

- Liam McLoughlin, Aughera, Teelin

- PJ Grant, Drumgun, Donegal Town

- Carmel Sweeney, Gortahork formerly of Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

- Prionnsias Carr, Bridgend, Kilcar

- Michael Sweeney, Ard Crone, Falcarragh

- Bobby Stewart, Moyra, Falcarragh

- Rose O'Donnell, Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

- Anthony Martin, Donegal and Dublin

The death has taken place of Ellen Caffrey,née Mc Brearty of Ramelton Road, Letterkenny and Ardara. Reposing at her late residence in Gortnacart until removal Thursday morning at 10.15am to the church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private famileis. Family flowers, if desired, to St. Eunan’s Nursing home.

Susan Connolly, née Greene of Athlone and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Susan Connolly, née Greene, Clonbrusk West, Athlone, Westmeath and Letterkenny. Reposing at her residence 'Drumany' Conbrusk West, Coosan on Thursday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12-00 noon followed by burial afterwards in Cornamagh Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral please.

Ita Early, Cashelnaor, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Ita Early formerly of Cashelnagor, Gortahork.

Removal from Lake House Nursing Home Wednesday, February 7th at 4pm to repose at her late home in Cashelnagor.

Funeral on Friday afternoon, 9th February at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm both nights.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia Aware Donegal c/o McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork or any family member.

Joe Duffy, formerly of Clonmartin, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany and Birmingham

The death has taken place in Birmingham, England of Joe Duffy, formerly of Clonmartin, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany.

His remains will arrive at St Michael’s Church, Urris Wednesday, February 7th at approximately 2pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 8th February at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Patsy Mc Hugh, Drimnacullion, Inver

The death has taken place of Patsy McHugh, Drimnacullion, Inver. Remains will be reposing at his late residence today from 10am until 10pm, removal from there on Thursday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles, for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member. A one way system will operate at the wake, entry at Inver Bridge via Keelogs and exit at Menagran on the Glenties road.

James (Dano) Quike, Terramount, Rathcormac, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of James (Dano) Quirke, Terramount, Rathcormac, Cork and Letterkenny.

Reposing at Ronayne's Funeral Home, Fermoy, Thursday from 5pm. Prayers at 6.45.pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathcormac. Requiem Mass Friday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Liam McLoughlin, Aughera, Teelin

The death has taken place of Liam McLoughlin, Aughera, Teelin. Removal from Sligo University Hospital on Wednesday at 4:30pm arriving to Carrick Church at 7pm. Funeral mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

PJ Grant, Drumgun, Donegal town

The death has occurred of PJ Grant, Drumgun, Donegal town.Reposing at his residence for family and friends only today from 2pm until 9pm and Thursday from 2pm until 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10:15am to arrive at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 11am funeral Mass with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium,Co Cavan at 5pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Care West, Inis Aoibhinn House, University Hospital Galway. House strictly private on Friday morning

Carmel Sweeney, Gortahork formerly of Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Carmel Sweeney of Gortahork, formerly Ballyconnell, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny with viewing Tuesday from 1pm to 2pm.

Removal from there at 2pm going to Christ The King Church, Gortahork with viewing until 7pm. Rosary at 7pm.

Rosary on Wednesday 7th February at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 8th February at 11am at Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterward in St Finian’s Cemetery, Falcarragh.

No flowers please, Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors.

Prionnsias Carr, Bridgend, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Prionnsias Carr, Bridgend, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday, February 9th at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon with burial afterward in Kilcar Cemetery

House Private both nights from 11pm to 11am.

Michael Sweeney, Ard Crone, Falcarragh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Sweeney, Ard Crone House, Falcarragh.

His remains are arriving at St Fionnán’s Church Falcarragh for 6pm Wednesday, February 7th to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Thursday, February 8th at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the nearby cemetery.

House strictly private.

Bobby Stewart, Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby Stewart, Moyra, Falcarragh, formerly ‘Flat Roof’, Fagher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence in Moyra from 12noon to 8pm on Wednesday.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy on Thursday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymore Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu will be donated to charity, c/o any family member or Harkin's Funeral Director, Creeslough.

The death has taken place at St Eunan's Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Ellen Caffrey (née McBrearty) Gortnacart, Ardara and formerly Kilcar.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am to The Church of the Holy Famil, Ardara for 11am requim Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan's Nursing Home c/o any family member.

Rose O’Donnell, Letterkenny Road, Convoy

The death has taken place at Brinley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Rose O’ Donnell, formerly of Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson Funeral Home. Removal on Tuesday at 4pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am with burial afterwards in the family plot in Drumkeen Cemetery.

Anthony Martin, Donegal and Dublin

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Martin, late of Donegal and Dublin.

Reposing at 72 Amiens Street on Wednesday, February 7 from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Funeral on Thursday, February 8, in Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Walkinstown arriving for Mass at 10 o'clock. followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to Inner City Helping Homeless donation box in church.

Further enquiries to Murphy Funeral Directors 018484444.

