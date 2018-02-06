Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, February 6th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Liam McLoughlin, Aughera, Teelin

- PJ Grant, Drumgun, Donegal Town

- Carmel Sweeney, Gortahork formerly of Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

- Prionnsias Carr, Bridgend, Kilcar

- Michael Sweeney, Ard Crone, Falcarragh

- Margaret Arthur, Trentamucklagh, St. Johnston

- Bobby Stewart, Moyra, Falcarragh

- Ellen Caffrey (nee McBrearty), Ardara and formerly Kilcar

- Rose O'Donnell, Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

- Anthony Martin, Donegal and Dublin

- Liam Reilly, Chapel Road, Dungloe

- Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes, St. Johnston

- Sheila Ward, Caravan Road, Dungloe

- James Friel (Snr), Raphoe and formerly of Mountaintop, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Liam McLoughlin, Aughera, Teelin. Removal from Sligo University Hospital on Wednesday at 4:30pm arriving to Carrick Church at 7pm. Funeral mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

PJ Grant, Drumgun, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of PJ Grant, Drumgun, Donegal town.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 9734000.

Carmel Sweeney, Gortahork formerly of Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Carmel Sweeney of Gortahork, formerly Ballyconnell, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny with viewing Tuesday from 1pm to 2pm.

Removal from there at 2pm going to Christ The King Church, Gortahork with viewing until 7pm. Rosary at 7pm.

Rosary on Wednesday 7th February at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 8th February at 11am at Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterward in St Finian’s Cemetery, Falcarragh.

No flowers please, Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors.

Prionnsias Carr, Bridgend, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Prionnsias Carr, Bridgend, Kilcar.

Removal from Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs Tuesday, 6th February at 5.30pm to arrive at his residence at 6pm.

Removal from there on Friday, February 9th at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon with burial afterward in Kilcar Cemetery

House Private both nights from 11pm to 11am.

Michael Sweeney, Ard Crone, Falcarragh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Sweeney, Ard Crone House, Falcarragh.

His remains are arriving at St Fionnán’s Church Falcarragh for 6pm Wednesday, February 7th to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Thursday, February 8th at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the nearby cemetery.

House strictly private.

Margaret Arthur, Trentamucklagh, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Margaret Arthur, Trentamucklagh, St. Johnston.

Reposing at her daughter Pearl Arthur’s residence, Trentaboy, Drumkeen.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 7th at 1pm for service in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Raphoe at 2pm and burial afterwards in the family plot at Toughboyne Parish Church, Carrigans.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Association, Donegal Branch care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Bobby Stewart, Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby Stewart, Moyra, Falcarragh, formerly ‘Flat Roof’, Fagher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence in Moyra from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday and from 12noon to 8pm on Wednesday.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy on Thursday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymore Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu will be donated to charity, c/o any family member or Harkin's Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Ellen Caffrey (née McBrearty) Gortnacart, Ardara and formerly Kilcar

The death has taken place at St Eunan's Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Ellen Caffrey (née McBrearty) Gortnacart, Ardara and formerly Kilcar.

Her remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield on Tuesday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm followed by removal to her residance in Gortnacart at 8.30pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am to The Church of the Holy Famil, Ardara for 11am requim Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan's Nursing Home c/o any family member.

Rose O’Donnell, Letterkenny Road, Convoy

The death has taken place at Brinley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Rose O’ Donnell, formerly of Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson Funeral Home. Removal on Tuesday at 4pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am with burial afterwards in the family plot in Drumkeen Cemetery.

Anthony Martin, Donegal and Dublin

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Martin, late of Donegal and Dublin.

Reposing at 72 Amiens Street on Wednesday, February 7 from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Funeral on Thursday, February 8, in Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Walkinstown arriving for Mass at 10 o'clock. followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to Inner City Helping Homeless donation box in church.

Further enquiries to Murphy Funeral Directors 018484444.

Liam Reilly, Chapel Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Reilly, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn Funeral Home.

Viewing on Tuesday, February 6th from 11am with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 7th in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 1pm with interment afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes, St. Johnston

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence Monday, February 5th from 7pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday morning, February 7th at 10.20am. for Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Sheila Ward, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Sheila Ward, Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, February 7th at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

James Friel (Snr), Raphoe and formerly of Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Lifford Hospital of James Friel (Snr) Tullyvinny, Raphoe formerly Bohurl, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at Tullyvinney.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, February 7th at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in Ramelton, in St. Mary’s Chruch Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Michael McGeever, Meenacladdy, Cnoc Fola

The death has taken place of Michael Mc Geever of Meenacladdy, Cnoc Fola.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Rosary Tuesday night at 9pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 7th for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

