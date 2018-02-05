Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 5th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mrs Margaret Arthur, Trentamuchley, St. Johnston

- Anthony Martin, Donegal and Dublin

- Annette (Netta) Francis Cole, Newtowncunningham

- Liam Reilly, Chapel Road, Dungloe

- Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes, St. Johnston

- Sheila Ward, Caravan Road, Dungloe

- James Friel (Snr), Raphoe and formerly of Mountaintop, Letterkenny

- Sean McNelis, Derries, Glenties

- Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe

Mrs Margaret Arthur, Trentamuchley, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Mrs Margaret Arthur, Trentamuchley, St. Johnston.

Reposing at her daughter Pearl Arthur’s residence, Trentaboy, Drumkeen Monday, February 05 from 7pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 7th at 1pm for service in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Raphoe at 2pm and burial afterwards in the family plot at Toughboyne Parish Church, Carrigans.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Association, Donegal Branch care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Anthony Martin, Donegal and Dublin

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Martin, late of Donegal and Dublin.

Reposing at 72 Amiens Street on Wednesday, February 7 from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Funeral on Thursday, February 8, in Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Walkinstown arriving for Mass at 10 o'clock. followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to Inner City Helping Homeless donation box in church.

Further enquiries to Murphy Funeral Directors 018484444.

Annette (Netta) Francis Cole, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Annette Francis Cole also known as ‘Netta’.

Funeral leaving her home, Gortinlieve, Newtowncunningham on Tuesday 6th February at 1.30pm going to Monreagh Presbyterian Church for service at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining church cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Monreagh Presbyterian Church.

All Enquiries to Adair and Neely’s Funeral Directors 02871 311321.

House private please.

Liam Reilly, Chapel Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Reilly, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn Funeral Home from Monday 5th February from 12 noon with rosary at 10pm.

Viewing tomorrow, Tuesday February 6th from 11am with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 7th in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 1pm with interment afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes, St. Johnston

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence Monday, February 5th from 7pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday morning, February 7th at 10.20am. for Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Sheila Ward, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Sheila Ward, Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her home Monday, February 5th from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, February 7th at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

James Friel (Snr), Raphoe and formerly of Mountaintop, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Lifford Hospital of James Friel (Snr) Tullyvinny, Raphoe formerly Bohurl, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at Tullyvinney from 4pm this afternoon, Monday, February 5th.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, February 7th at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in Ramelton, in St. Mary’s Chruch Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.



Sean McNelis, Derries, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Mc Nelis, Derries, Glenties.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties, Co. Donegal.

Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be in McGlynn’s Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday, February 4th from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm.

