Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 2nd, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Michael McGrath, Listillon, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Thursday, February 1st at the Donegal Hospice of Michael McGrath, Listillion, Letterkenny.

Michael’s remains will repose at the family home at Listillion from 5pm on Friday February 2nd.

Funeral from there on Monday February 5th at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards to Conwal cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Relay for Life or the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Nellie McDaid, Main Street, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Nellie McDaid Main Street, St. Johnston.

Removal from her Daughter Brenda Laird’s residence Tullyvinney, Raphoe this evening, Friday 2nd February at 6pm going to her family home.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, 5th February at 10.30am going to St Baithins Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Robert James Buchanan Sr., Westbrook, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Robert James Buchanan Sr.

Funeral Service in his home on Saturday afternoon, February 3rd at 1.30pm followed by burial in Christchurch Burial Ground, Buncrana, arriving at approximately3pm.

Family time from 11pm tomorrow, today until 11am Saturday, 3rd February.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Christchurch Buncrana, Marie Curie Nurses or Londonderry Free Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Haye Funeral Directors, 100 Spencer Road, Londonderry, BT47 6AG.

Barney Doherty, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Barney Doherty, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral on Saturday morning at 11am in the Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney, Buncrana. Family flowers only. House private from 11pm to 10am .

Ruby Lyttle, Mullingar, Killygordon



The death has occurred of Ruby Lyttle, Mullingar, Killygordon.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Saturday at 2pm for Service in Donoughmore Presbyterian Church at 2:30pm followed by burial in the family plot. Family time from 11pm to 11am . Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.

Dennis Hewitson, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Dennis Hewitson, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday, February 3rd at 11am , with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am .

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal

Hospice, c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.



Manus Gallagher (Mannie Owenie) Glasgow and Fanmore, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in Glasgow of Manus Gallagher, Mannie Owenie, formerly of Fanmore, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 5pm today ,Friday .

Leaving there on Sunday going to the Holy Cross Church, Dixon Avenue, Glasgow for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 9.30am, thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive.

Siún Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinlack

The death has taken place at her home of Síun Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinlack.

Reposing at her late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from 10pm to 11am .

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

