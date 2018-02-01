Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, February 1st, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Dennis Hewitson, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

- Siún Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinalack

- Manus Gallagher (Mannie Owenie) Glasgow and Fanmore, Falcarragh

- Ellen Helferty, Main Street, Convoy & formerly Moyle Hill, Milford

- Louise Furey, 126 Ard Patrick, Glenties

- Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans

- Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany

- Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg

- Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara

- Mrs Henrietta (Etta) Fleming, Millhouse, St. Johnston

- Davy (Dave) Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny

Dennis Hewitson, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Dennis Hewitson, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Hospice on February 1st at 2pm, going to his late residence.

Funeral in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday February 3rd at 11am, with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal

Hospice, c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Manus Gallagher (Mannie Owenie) Glasgow and Fanmore, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Manus Gallagher, Mannie Owenie, formerly of Fanmore, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 5pm Friday.

Leaving there on Sunday going to the Holy Cross Church, Dixon Avenue, Glasgow for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 9.30am, thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive.

Siún Gallagher, Chapel Road

The death has taken place at her home of Síun Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinlack.

(Beloved mother of Afric, Bosco & Father Nigel, Parish Priest Annagry)

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 12noon Thursday.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

Ellen Helferty, Main Street, Convoy and formerly Moyle Hill, Milford

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Ellen Helferty, Main Street, Convoy and formerly Moyle Hill, Milford.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Convoy from 4pm to 8pm before removal to St. Mary’s, Church Convoy to repose overnight.

Removal from there Friday at 10.30am going to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterward in The Old Abbey Cemetery Kilmacrennan.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Medical 2 Letterkenny University

Hospital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford or any family member.

Louise Furey, 126 Ard Patrick, Glenties

The tragic death has taken place on Saturday, 20th January in Thailand of Louise Furey 126 Ard Patrick , Glenties.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Removal from there on Friday morning, 2nd February to St. Connells Church Glenties for requiem mass at 11am , followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family time on Wednesday night from 11pm until 12 noon on Thursday. Family time from 11pm on Thursday night.

Family flowers only please, donations in- lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell, Repatriation Trust c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, FuneralDirectors , Glenties.



Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

Remains will be proposing at her late residence.

Removal on Friday morning, 2nd February, at 10.30am to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Friday, 2nd February, at 10.30am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to Beach Hill Manor.

Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg

The death has occurred of Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg formerly of Yorkshire, England.

Reposing at her son Jim and Maíre Douglas’ residence, Derrybeg from 11am Wednesday.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private after rosary until 11am. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Chuch, Derrybeg on Friday morning at 10am with Removal afterwards to Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan for cremation. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Gweedore Day Centre.

Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara.

His remains will repose at his late residence from Wednesday. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Family time from 11pm to 10am .

Enquiries to Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.



Henrietta (Etta) Fleming, Millhouse, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Mrs Henrietta (Etta) Fleming, Millhouse, St. Johnston.

Remains reposing at Millhouse. Funeral from there tomorrow,Thursday February 1st, at 1.30pm for Service in St. Johnston Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or St Johnston Presbyterian Church care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Davy (Dave) Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at of Davy (Dave) Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for Requiem mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny at 11am followed by interment in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Branch of Diabetes Ireland c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm until 10am .

