Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, January 30th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Louise Furey, 126 Ard Patrick, Glenties

The tragic death has taken place on Saturday, 20th January in Thailand of Louise Furey 126 Ard Patrick , Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her family home 126 Ard Patrick , Glenties from 12 noon on Wednesday, 31st January.

Removal from there on Friday morning, 2nd February to St. Connells Church Glenties for requiem mass at 11am ,followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family time on Wednesday night from 11pm until 12 noon on Thursday. Family time from 11pm on Thursday night.

Family flowers only please, donations in- lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell, Repatriation Trust c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral Directors , Glenties.

Tony McCormack, Kilraine, Glenties

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Tony Mc Cormack, Kilraine, Glenties.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning to St. Connells Church Glenties for requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only donations in -lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons ,Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Alice Bradley, née Crossan, Graiguecullen, Carloe and formerly of Inishowen

The death has occurred of Alice Bradley, née Crossan, 3 Maryboro St., Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Inishowen.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday from 10.30am with removal at 7.10pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for 7.30pm Mass.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by funeral to Sleaty New Cemetery.

John McCarron, Meenbanad and Edinburgh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McCarron, Meenbanad and Edinburgh.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynns Funeral Home Monday evening from 6pm-9pm and Tuesday from 5pm to 9pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Coronory Care Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Larry Nash, Liss, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Larry Nash, Liss, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesay at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Neil McLaughlin, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil McLaughlin (Neily Dick), Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 31st at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donation in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm on Tuesday.

Noel McDermott, Gaoth Dobhair and Letterkenny

The tragic death has occurred due to a road traffic collision of Noel McDermott, Chapel Road, Brinlack and formerly of Hawthorn Heights and Upper Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Brinlack.

Wake from 12 noon Sunday, January 28th.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after the Rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 30th going to Cnoc Fola Chapel, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Ireland and to Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

