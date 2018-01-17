Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 17th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

George Conaghan, Munterneese, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of George Conaghan, Munterneese, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles this evening, January 17th from 6pm until 8pm and tomorrow, January 18th from 3pm with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles to arrive at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Friday morning, January 19th at 11am with burial afterwards in Frosses old graveyard.

Frank Danks Campbell, Scoland

The death has occurred in Scotland of Mr Francis Danks Campbell.

His remains will rest at his Daughter Joan Quigley’s home at Crehennan, Quigleys Point from Friday evening, January 19th.

His funeral will take place on Sunday, January 21st at 2.30pm in St Finian’s Church of Ireland, Greencastle followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Mollie Lucas, Cavan Upper, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Mollie Lucas, Cavan Upper, Killygordon.

Remains will repose at her son Leonard’s home, Cavan House, Cavan Upper, Killygordon on Wednesday evening January 17th from 6pm.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, January 19th at 11am for service in Stranorlar Presbyterian Church at 11.30. Burial afterwards in The Church of Ireland Graveyard, Stranorlar.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director, Townparks, Convoy or any family member.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family and friends welcome.

Daisy Moore, Creenasmere, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Daisy Moore, Creenasmere, Creeslough.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday, January 17th at 3pm, going to her late residence.

Funeral service in St. John’s Church, Ballymore, on Friday, January 19th at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Oliver (Ollie) Long, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Long, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey, Donegal

Remains reposing at his home today from 5pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, January 19th at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm in Stranorlar Parish Church of Ireland with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty), Buncrana

The death has taken place of Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty) Ahilly, Buncrana.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Friday morning, January 19th leaving her home at 9.15 am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment immediately afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Terence Murray, Trusk Road, Ballybofey and formerly of Strabane

The death has occurred of Terence Murray, Trusk Road, Ballybofey and formerly of Strabane.

His remains will repose at his home on Tuesday January 16th from 6pm until rosary at 10pm and on Wednesday, January 17th from 11am until rosary at 10pm .

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, January 18th at 10.30 am for Requiem mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St.Mary’s Churchyard, Melmount, Strabane.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital ,or the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.



Willie John McDaid, 43 Crana View, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Willie John McDaid, 43 Crana View, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Thursday, January 18th, at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am.

Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 11am and on Thursday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund.



Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Reposing at the family home today Tuesday from 11am until 10pm and on Wednesday from 11am until Rosary at 10pm.

Mass of the resurrection in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Thursday morning at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral Director. Family Time on Thursday Morning Please.



