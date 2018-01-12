Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, January 12th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Elizabeth Coyel, (née Friel) Blairstown, Castlefin

- Kathleen McEleney, Mindoran, Clonmany

- Annie Greene, (née Harley) Ballaghderg, Letterkenny and formerly Annagry East

- Sheila McGonagle, Malin

- John (Jonnie) McGrory, Trummon, Laghey and Ballintra

- Jackie John Colm Cunningham, Carrick

- Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and Letterkenny, Donegal

- Mary Clarke (née Cannon) Dunshaughlin, County Meath and late of Dungloe

- James 'Jim' Tinney 315 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

- Bill McIntyre of London and formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough

- Philomena Farren, Shroove , Greencastle

-Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly Glasgow

- Edith Adeline Browne, Aughlihard, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Coyle (née Friel) Blairstown, Castlefin. Remains reposing at the home of her son, John Coyle, Blairstown, Castlefin, on Friday Jan 12th from 4pm until 10pm and on Saturday Jan 13th from 11am until 10pm.Funeral leaving her home on Sunday Jan 14th at 10.20am for requiem mass

at 11 am in St.Mary's Church,Castlefin,with interment afterwards in the adjoining

Churchyard.Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to the friends of Letterkenny

University Hospital,care of any family member.Family time on the morning of the funeral,please.

The death has Occurred of Kathleen McEleney, Mindoran, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday 13th January at 10.40am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.

The death has taken place of Annie Greene, née Harley, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny and formerly Annagry East.

Annie’s remains will be reposing at her late residence at Ballaghderg from 5pm today Thursday 11th January.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday 13th January at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church adjoining graveyard, Annagry.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Surgical 2 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

The death has occurred of Sheila McGonagle, Malin

Removal this evening, Thursday, 11th January, from the Chapel of Rest, Carndonagh Community Hospital at 5pm to her late residence.

Removal on Saturday, 13th January, at to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 10am . Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.





The death has taken place of John (Jonnie) McGrory, Trummon, Laghey and Ballintra

Formerly of Ballinacarrick Bar, Ballintra. Removal Friday morning, at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

The death has occurred of Jackie John Colm Cunningham, Carrick

Reposing at the home of his sister Pauline Mohan, Calhame, Bruckless on Friday, from 1pm to 11pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm at the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and formerly of Letterkenny, Donegal.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday evening from 6pm to 7pm . Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 13th at 10am in St. Agnes's Church, Crumlin

The death has taken place of James “Jim” Tinney, 315 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston. Remains reposing at his late residence from 8pm Wednesday, January 10th.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon, January 13th at 1.30 going to the Church of Ireland, Killea Parish Church, Carrigans for 2 o’ clock funeral service with burialafterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Brinley Manor patient comfort fund c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place in London of Bill McIntyre, formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough.

His remains will repose at the home of his sister Bridget and Michael Mc Hugh, Woodquarter, Cranford from 6pm on Thursday January 18th.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on Saturday January 13th at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

One way system in operation from Cranford – Milford road via the Waterfall.

The death has occurred of Philomena Farren, late of Shroove , Greencastle.

Her remains are reposing at her sister in law Susanna Farren’s residences at Shroove.

Funeral from there on Friday January 12th at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am .

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly of Loughasalt and Glasgow.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Viewing, Thursday 10th January at 1pm . Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Removal on Friday evening, January 11th at 5.30pm going to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 6pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 12th at 11am with interment afterward in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Dungloe Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Edith Adeline Browne, Aughlihard, Letterkenny.

House private at the request of the deceased. Family and friends welcome.

Funeral from her late residence on Friday at 1.30pm for Service at Raymochey Church, Manorcunningham at 2pm with burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



