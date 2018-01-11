DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 11th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
Sheila McGonagle, Malin
The death has occurred of Sheila McGonagle, Malin
Removal this evening, Thursday, 11th January, from the Chapel of Rest, Carndonagh Community Hospital at
Removal on Saturday, 13th January, at to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at
John (Jonnie) McGrory, Trummon, Laghey
The death has occurred of John (Jonnie) McGrory, Trummon, Laghey and Ballintra
Formerly of Ballinacarrick Bar, Ballintra. Reposing at his late residence today. Removal tomorrow, Friday morning, at 10.30am for
Jackie John Colm Cunningham, Carrick
The death has occurred of Jackie John Colm Cunningham, Carrick
Reposing at the home of his sister Pauline Mohan, Calhame, Bruckless tomorrow, Friday, from
Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin
The death has taken place of Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and formerly of Letterkenny, Donegal.
Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday evening from
James 'Jim' Tinney 315 Ard Baithin, St Johnston
The death has taken place of James “Jim” Tinney, 315 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston. Remains
Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon, January 13th at 1.30 going to the Church of Ireland, Killea Parish Church, Carrigans for 2 o’ clock funeral service with
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Brinley Manor patient comfort fund c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.
Family time from
Bill McIntyre of London and formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough
The death has taken place in London of Bill McIntyre, formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough.
His remains will repose at the home of his sister Bridget and Michael Mc Hugh, Woodquarter, Cranford from
Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on
One way system in operation from Cranford – Milford road via the Waterfall.
Philomena Farren
The death has occurred of Philomena Farren, late of
Her remains are reposing at her sister in law Susanna Farren’s residences at Shroove.
Funeral from there on
Family time please from
Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly Glasgow
The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly of Loughasalt and Glasgow.
Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Viewing, Thursday 10th January at
Removal on Friday evening, January 11th at 5.30pm going to St.
Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 12th at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
Edith Adeline Browne, Aughlihard, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Edith Adeline Browne, Aughlihard, Letterkenny.
House private at the request of the deceased. Family and friends welcome.
Funeral from her late residence on Friday at 1.30pm for Service at Raymochey Church, Manorcunningham at
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.
