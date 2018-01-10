Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 10th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Margaret Callaghan, 11 Brackenlea, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Margaret Callaghan, 11 Brackenlea, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, formerly from Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral on Thursday 11th January, at a time yet to be confirmed, followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Mary Anne Doherty, Tiernasligo, Urris, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Mary Anne Doherty, Tiernasligo, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal from her late residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Buncrana Nursing Unit. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Teresa McGeoghegan, Collon, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Teresa McGeoghegan, Collon, Carndonagh.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday, 11th January, at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

Frankie McGinley, Loughanure and Annagry

The death has occurred of Frankie McGinley, Loughanure and Annagry.

Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral home took place on Tuesday evening, going to his daughter Frances McGinley’s house in Loughanure.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 11th January at 11am in The Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Ron Matthews, Riverdale Heights, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Ron Matthews, Riverdale Heights, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence with removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11am funeral mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Paddy Harte O.B.E., the Diamond Raphoe

The death has occurred in Lifford Hospital of former TD Paddy Harte O.B.E., The Diamond, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning 11th January at 11.20am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Lifford Hospital Patient Comfort Fund & the Renal Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Maureen Brolly (née Harpur) 15 Glebe Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefinn

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Maureen Brolly (née Harpur) 15 Glebe Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefinn. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (January 9th) from 6p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, January 11th at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Theresa`s Church, Sion Mills at 10a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and formerly of Letterkenny, Donegal.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 13th at 10am in St. Agnes's Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards for burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Agnes (Auntie) Kiernan of Clontarf and formerly of Buncrana

The death has occurred of Agnes (Auntie) Kiernan, Clontarf, Dublin and Buncrana. Removal on Wednesday evening 10th January, from her niece’s residence to St. Anthony’s Church, St. Lawrence Road, Clontarf arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Thursday morning after 11.30am Mass to Fingal Cemetery.

Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town

The death occurred at Áras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town.

Removal from the Nursing Home on Wednesday, January 10th, at 11am to her late residence in Drumcliffe, Donegal Town and reposing there on Wednesday from 2pm until 10pm.

Removal on Thursday morning, January 11th, to arrive at St. Mary Church, Killymard, Donegal Town, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Clar, Donegal Town.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, care of Jackie Carron Funeral Directors.

James 'Jim' Tinney 315 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has taken place of James “Jim” Tinney, 315 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston. Remains reposing at his late residence from 8pm Wednesday, January 10th.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon, January 13th at 1.30 going to the Church of Ireland, Killea Parish Church, Carrigans for 2 o’ clock funeral service with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Brinley Manor patient comfort fund c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bill McIntyre of London and formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough

The death has taken place in London of Bill McIntyre, formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough.

His remains will repose at the home of his sister Bridget and Michael Mc Hugh, Woodquarter, Cranford from 6pm on Thursday January 18th.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on Saturday January 13th at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

One way system in operation from Cranford – Milford road via the Waterfall.

Philomena Farren, Shroove, Greencastle

The death has occurred of Philomena Farren, late of Shroove, Greencastle.

Her remains are reposing at her sister in law Susanna Farren’s residences at Shroove.

Funeral from there on Friday January 12th at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly Glasgow

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly of Loughasalt and Glasgow.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home this evening, Wednesday 10th January from 6pm. Viewing tomorrow, Thursday 10th January at 1pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Removal on Friday evening, January 11th at 5.30pm going to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 6pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 12th at 11am with interment afterward in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Dungloe Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Edith Adeline Browne, Aughlihard, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Edith Adeline Browne, Aughlihard, Letterkenny.

House private at the request of the deceased. Family and friends welcome.

Funeral from her late residence on Friday at 1.30pm for Service at Raymochey Church, Manorcunningham at 2pm with burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.