P. Gildea’s Butchers - meat to please you!

The highly skilled team at P. Gildea’s Butchers offer the best locally sourced meat, at excellent value and offer the best service to their customer.

The team at Gildea’s Butchers in Letterkenny will offer you the best advice for making your Christmas dinner a festive feast to savour.

Sound Advice

Paddy Gildea of P. Gildea’s butcher said: “People ask many questions when it comes to cooking their Christmas dinner.

“You will find people ask how long they should cook certain meats for, they also ask how much meat they need to cook for a certain number of people. We do offer the best advice to ensure that our customer is making the best choice for their friends and family for Christmas.”

The well-respected and friendly butcher said that Christmas is one of the busiest times for their shop which is located on Oldtown Road, Letterkenny.

The butcher shop offers great cuts of beef alongside turkey, lamb, chicken, duck, and gammon among a wide range of other meats.

They also offer tasty and delicious sauces and gravy. You will also find a vast range of vegetables in the busy shop.

All the meat the shop sells is sourced locally. The shop sources their chicken and turkey from Gerard Noone’s farm based in Clonmany.

From the farm to the fork

The beef, lamb and pig meat which is sold from the shop is sourced from their very own farm. Gildea’s farm is located three miles outside Letterkenny in the townland of Correnagh.

They have always adhered to the motto ‘from the farm to the fork’ and their meats are sourced by many of the best hotels in Donegal so if you want to create a meal to remember this Christmas visit the Letterkenny-based shop.

And, for all of you who like to see our local economy do well, do your bit by shopping local this Christmas time.

To order your meat for Christmas, you can call Gildea’s Butchers on 074 91 26119.