Cooking up a festive cocktail with Muff Gin

Fancy impressing your guests this Christmas by making a superb cocktail?

Try these wonderful cocktails from the experts at Muff Gin.



Cocktail 1 - The Smoking Negroni

You will need: Muff gin, Campari, Martini Rosso, Rosemary sprig, Cinnamon Sticks, Cocktail Shaker, Whiskey tumbler.

Light your rosemary sprig and set it into your whiskey tumbler, cover with a napkin to trap all smoke in the tumbler.

Fill one side of your shaker half way with ice cubes.

Add in 25ml Martini Rosso, followed by 25ml Campari, followed by 25ml Muff Gin.

With a spoon, stir the drink gently inside the cocktail shaker for about 1 minute or until the drink has diluted to the desired taste.

Remove the rosemary from the tumbler.

Fill your tumbler full of fresh ice cubes.

Strain your cocktail into the tumbler.

Light one end of a cinnamon stick until it smokes, set this into the drink as your garnish.

Cocktail 2 - The Italian Muff

You will need: Muff Gin, Limoncello, fresh lemon juice, sugar syrup, fresh cream, small wine glass/Martini glass.

Ice up your cocktail glass to chill it down while we make the cocktail.

Add ice into your cocktail shaker.

Add in 30ml Muff gin, 20ml Limoncello, 25ml lemon juice, 25ml sugar syrup, 15ml cream.

Shake all ingredients for about 15/20 seconds.

Empty ice out of your cocktail glass, your glass should be chilled at this point. Strain drink into your chilled cocktail glass.

Garnish with some lemon zest.