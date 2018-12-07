A visit to the Stephen Bennett Art Gallery is one not to be missed

For art lovers, a visit to the Studio Gallery of renowned fine art painter Stephen Bennett is not to be missed. Stephen’s gallery, which is situated on the Wild Atlantic Way, 2 miles from Ardara, houses a huge selection of original paintings and prints.

Now in business in Ardara for 26 years, he is still inspired by the landscape and people of Donegal. The gallery is situated in a very picturesque area overlooking the beautiful Carn Strand and is one the few professional art galleries in County Donegal.

Stephen says he has strived, as the gallery has grown, to have paintings which are accessible to the normal art lover as well as catering for art collectors.

Over the years, Stephen has built up a large collection of limited edition prints which are popular with both locals and tourists alike and he aims to have something to suit every budget.

Visitors are welcome to drop in to the Studio Gallery, at no obligation, but it is wise to phone if you want to be sure of finding Stephen at home.

Some of Stephen’s work can be seen on his website at www.stephenbennett.net.