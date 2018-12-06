Christmas time is panto time at the Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon

Abbey Arts Productions presents Treasure Island, the Panto from the 8th to 15th December in the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon. This is the sixth year of the Abbey Arts Pantomimes with each year getting bigger, funnier with even more special effects.

Long John Silver (played by Keith Robinson) may be a dastardly villain, but he’s nothing without the Ladies of the Smuggler’s Cove Women’s Institute!

This is a large cast pantomime with 16 principal parts, 7 smaller parts and chorus which makes this really a madcap, laugh a minute pirate adventure story from start to finish!

Our dame this year, Mrs. Hawkins, is played by panto regular, Eunan Doyle, his son Jim is newcomer to panto, Sean Donnegan.

The landlord, Squire Trelawney is Sean McLoone and his daughter Jenny is played by Tracey Fitzpatrick. The pirate comedy duo is in the capable hands of Ger Foy and newcomer Mark Kirby.

Our ‘ferocious’ pirates are Blood Boiler, Frankie O’Donnell (who gets his name mixed up!)Gizzard Slitter, Callum Gallagher and Fridge, Kevin Lilly and of course our faithful parrot is none other than Emer McShea.

Other regulars on stage again this year include Val Murray, John Meehan, Billy Grimes and Niall Kerr. The show features a large adult and teen chorus and over 100 children which are spread over three groups.

The production team guiding all the antics and mayhem includes Ailis McIntyre (Director), Mary Daly (Producer), Farrah Bogle (Musical Director); Suzanne Byrne (Choreographer), Costumes by Paul Dunleavy and looking after the artistic set direction is Angeline McIntyre.

The band keeping everyone on the right note includes Seamus Gallagher, Paul Travers, Mark Travers and Farrah Bogle.

Adding to all the excitement of the show this year, the Foyer of the Abbey Arts Centre has been transported to Treasure Island with a fantastic display of nautical gems .... with thanks to the artistic talents of Angeline McIntyre and Paul Dunleavy and excellently illuminated by Martin Ferris.

This display really creates a feeling of magic and we wish to thank all those who loaned props for both this display and the show.

With lots of laughs, panto is the perfect antidote to get you in the mood for the festive season.

It has something for all ages and tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out book your ticket today at the Abbey Arts Centre 071/9851375 and remember Christmas time, is Panto time at the Abbey Arts Centre.

