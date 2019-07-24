SPONSORED CONTENT
Brittons Insurance Donegal are Hiring
WE ARE HIRING
Location – Britton Insurance, Crennan House, Tirconaill Street, Donegal Town
Wage- Depending on experience.
No experience required however financial or business knowledge preferable.
Terms- Permanent
Full training supplied
Apply by – 31st July
Please forward on your CV to: admin@brittoninsurance.com
These appointments require applicants willing to work within a thriving busy environment and will be phone based with administrative work.
This role requires you to study and obtain a qualification in tandem with your working hours
With over 40 years in the industry, Britton Insurance prides itself on its service and is looking for staff with the same ethos.
Pat Britton & Co Ltd t/a Britton Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on