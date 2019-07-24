Brittons Insurance Donegal are Hiring

WE ARE HIRING

Location – Britton Insurance, Crennan House, Tirconaill Street, Donegal Town

Wage- Depending on experience.

No experience required however financial or business knowledge preferable.

Terms- Permanent

Full training supplied

Apply by – 31st July

Please forward on your CV to: admin@brittoninsurance.com

These appointments require applicants willing to work within a thriving busy environment and will be phone based with administrative work.

This role requires you to study and obtain a qualification in tandem with your working hours

With over 40 years in the industry, Britton Insurance prides itself on its service and is looking for staff with the same ethos.



Pat Britton & Co Ltd t/a Britton Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland